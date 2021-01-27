METHUEN — The City Council has scheduled an secret meeting Wednesday night to discuss litigation or contract negotiations — but the chairman is refusing to say who the board is meeting with in executive session.
The issue is of critical importance to the city, which has been bogged down with lawsuits and settlements in recent years costing tens of thousands in payouts and legal fees.
The Zoom meeting, which is closed-to-the-public, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., according to the agenda posted on the council's website.
The reason for the private meeting is "to discuss strategy with respect to litigation where an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of the body."
According to the state's Open Meeting Law, the closed meeting is allowed if it is being held "to discuss strategy with respect to collective bargaining or litigation if an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on the bargaining or litigating position of the public body."
According to an explanation of the law written by Attorney General Maura Healey's office, the reason relates to a "collective bargaining unit," such as a union, and that the union should be identified publicly.
When asked about this, City Council Chairman Steve Saba said he was relying on the advice of the city's new attorney, Ken Rossetti. Calls and texts to Rossetti seeking comment for this story were not returned.
Mayor Neil Perry, whom Saba said he expects to be in attendance, did not respond to texts or phone calls for comment either.
The Eagle-Tribune has filed a Freedom of Information request on the city's website for information about Wednesday night's executive session.