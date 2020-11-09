Methuen City Hall closed Monday for testing

METHUEN — City Hall is closed Monday while dozens of employees get tested for COVID-19, Mayor Neil Perry said Saturday.
Perry said an employee who was in the Searles Building Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week started having symptoms including a headache and body aches, followed by a positive COVID test on Friday.
As a result, all of that person's close contacts have been notified and been urged to self-quarantine for 14 days, he said, adding that the list included fewer than 10 people. Perry himself said he was quarantining away from his family members over the weekend until he gets the results of his own test on Monday.
"I was in a meeting with the person twice since Wednesday for an hour or more although we were physically distanced and wearing masks," Perry said. Several city councilors may also have been exposed and have been urged by the mayor to take advantage of the testing on Monday.
"If you have been in the building Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of this past week, please come to the testing," he said in an email to councilors.
In a separate email to city employees, Perry said the building was getting a "professional deep cleaning" on Saturday and Sunday as well as "fogging" on Monday by the Department of Public Works. Fogging is done using a "fogging gun" that sprays out a disinfectant that kills the virus.
"As this case closely follows others, we are taking a one day 'pause' on Monday and asking City Hall employees to work remotely," Perry said in the email.
About a month ago, Perry said, an employee in the City Assessor's office tested positive. The other employees in that same office tested negative.
Then, about two weeks ago, an employee in the City Clerk's office tested positive. One other city employee and a poll worker subsequently tested positive as a result of their contact with the City Clerk employee.
The most recent positive test is not believed to be related to the City Clerk's or Assessor's offices.
Perry said he is testing as many people as possible on Monday. If more people test positive, the building may be closed on Tuesday as well. Wednesday is the Veteran's Day holiday so the building is closed anyway.
"If we get more positives, we will take another action," he said. "As we move forward, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Methuen Board of Health Agent, and will continue to follow our policies and protocols to provide the safest possible environment for a return to work after this pause."
Perry noted that essential employees, such as police and firefighters, are in a different category since they can't work from home.
"Essential employees who cannot perform their essential duties from home may return to work after a negative test pursuant to HR instruction, and when not at work performing essential duties must follow the state’s quarantine guidelines," he said.
He added, however, non-essential employees, if contacted by the Board of Health that they had close contact with an infected person, "should remain in quarantine for the full 14 days regardless of test results."
Perry is taking extreme measures because "people in the building are nervous and I want to put everyone's mind at ease. We are doing everything we are supposed to do."
Of course, he said, "nothing can guarantee" that the virus won't continue to spread.
"In the end, we want to live our lives," he said. "You can go into Market Basket, but you might be standing next to someone who is COVID-positive."
He said the person who tested positive Friday "leads a very active lifestyle and could have gotten it from home or at work. There is no telling where you are going to get it."
He added that if one or two people in that person's department also test positive on Monday, "we may have to quarantine the whole department."