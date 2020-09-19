METHUEN -- City Solicitor Richard D’Agostino gave his notice earlier this week, but has agreed to stay on until January to give the City Council time to hire his replacement.
The announcement, in an email to the council and Mayor Neil Perry, comes in contrast to statements D’Agostino made during a council meeting earlier this month when he proclaimed that he would apply for the job he now holds.
“I will apply and whoever else does should get ready for a fight,” he said on Sept. 6.
But on Monday, his tone was much different.
“After introspection and discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek or apply for appointment to the position of city solicitor, beyond the current term of my contract,” he said in the email, sent on Monday. His contract expires at the end of this year.
D’Agostino said that according to the charter, “The City Council shall, on or before Jan. 15 in odd-numbered years, elect, by ballot or otherwise, a city solicitor to hold office for a term of two years and until his/her successor is qualified.”
He added that he would be open to some kind of settlement if the council wanted him out earlier.
“Should the council wish to appoint a candidate prior to the mandate of the Charter, I am open to a discussion of how to mutually accomplish that, amicably,” he said.
D’Agostino went on to say that he was giving the council advance notice so they could place an item on the agenda “to move forward with their plans to advertise the position and seek candidates.”
City Council Chairman James McCarty said Friday he didn’t want to buy out D’Agostino’s contract but that the council would be advertising soon to fill the post.
D’Agostino said that in the interim, “I shall abide by the terms and conditions of my contract through its term.”
D’Agostino, 66, of Salem, New Hampshire, has been Methuen’s solicitor since 2016. He served on an interim basis the latter half of that year and took over the role permanently in January 2017.
In December 2018, the council voted 8-1, with McCarty opposed, to extend D’Agostino’s contract for another two years. Under the pact, he retained the same hours and salary as his previous contract: $1,365 per week — or about $71,000 a year — for 18.5 hours of work.
The reason for the part-time arrangement is that D’Agostino collects a pension from Lawrence, where he served as assistant city attorney from 2005 to 2011. Under state law, he would not have been allowed to collect his pension if he had a full-time, full-salaried job.
D’Agostino has said on numerous occasions that even though his contract only requires him to work 18.5 hours a week, he usually works many more hours beyond that and is even available on weekends and holidays.
The council, however, said at its Sept. 6 meeting that it wants a full-time, fully paid city solicitor.
In addition, the council is planning on hiring an assistant city solicitor to help with the growing caseload of lawsuits and other legal matters facing the city.
City Councilor D.J. Beauregard said while he has “a great deal of respect” for D’Agostino, the city “will benefit from a fresh perspective. It would be great to find a candidate without any ties to the Methuen political scene.”