METHUEN — Santa will be coming to town Sunday — high atop a Methuen fire truck.
The jolly man himself will be stopping by The Loop Sunday for the city’s annual tree lighting from 4 to 8 p.m., with food and family-friendly activities taking over 90 Pleasant Valley St., before Mayor Neil Perry and St. Nick light a 45-foot spruce at 6:45 p.m.
“It promises to be a great time,” Perry said Wednesday night on his Mayor’s Minutes talk show. “The thing we discovered most during the (COVID-19) lockdown was that we missed each other, so this will be a great chance to get outside. It’ll be a fabulous event and we hope you’ll join us.”
According to Perry, the city’s Christmas tree was transported to The Loop the day before Thanksgiving by Livingston Tree Service and decorated by Department of Public Works employees. The tree stage for Sunday’s event is on the grassy area near the Marshalls parking lot, where Christmas carols will be sung just prior to the lighting, Perry said.
Although the lighting happens at 6:45 p.m. the event runs from 4 to 8 p.m.
Other festive fun includes pony rides near Jersey Mike’s, train rides and sleigh rides through the parking lot and storytime with Nevins Library by the AMC Theatres with cocoa, candy canes and cookies.
There will also be photos with Santa, according to the mayor.
The event will be held rain or shine.