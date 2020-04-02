METHUEN — A private medical clinic is hosting drive-through coronavirus testing Saturday for area residents and first-responders who suspect they may have the deadly disease.
Dave Adams, who operates American Family Care-Urgent Care, said Thursday that medical workers at the company's Methuen location, 380 Merrimack St., will be conducting testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 4.
Patients who want to get tested must first be pre-screened by Urgent Care-Methuen staff and have a doctor's note from an Urgent Care physician to receive the testing, he said.
The company, which has hosted clinics the past couple of weeks at its other locations, is also hosting a drive-through clinic on Sunday at its location in Stoneham on 16 Main St., also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adams said the company will be able to test 250 to 300 people, with a preference given to health care and public safety employees who may have been exposed to the virus.
"We are not testing the 'worried well,'" he said, referring to people who feel fine but are nervous about the virus. "We don't have the resources or bandwidth to test people who are just anxious. Our job is to test as many symptomatic people in the community as possible and then to keep them isolated from the rest of the community so they don't increase community spread."
The test results will be available in three to five days, he said, although he is hoping that by next week the company will have testing equipment from Abbott Labs that can return results in five to 10 minutes.
"We are prioritizing first responders, EMS, healthcare workers because we need to keep them on the front line," Adams said. "They have to have symptoms or be in high risk category -- having had exposure to a known positive for more than 15 minutes within five to six feet of that person. It's all based on CDC guidelines."
Adams said his company has been working 20 hours a day to set up testing for people across the state. In addition to Methuen and Stoneham, the company has locations in North Andover, Waltham, Bedford and Burlington.
He said since testing started, the number of positive test results continues to rise.
Last week, 17 people tested positive, while this week, 25 have tested positive.
"Our mission is to do as many drive-through events as we can," he said, adding that the company is up to three or four test clinics a week.
Mayor Neil Perry said he "stands strongly" behind the testing event, adding that he is offering city support via a four-person police detail "ensuring residents have the capability to get into and out of the neighborhood while the event proceeds."
Cars will come off Merrimack Street, where a police officer will be at the intersection with Village Lane. They will then get to the entrance to the facility where they will be directed into the site by another police officer. Once inside, they will get immediately screened to see if they have the proper approvals for the test.
Cars will then be directed down the side of the building to a triage area and then a waiting area. A police officer will help at the exit of the site as well.
Perry said everyone who gets tested will have to go home for quarantine until the test results have been returned.