METHUEN — "To live, love, learn and grow."
Those six words motivated the students and staff at Methuen Community Kindergarten for 67 years.
And it took just one word to shut down the local educational institution for good: COVID-19.
"We closed March 13 — it was Friday the 13th," said Carol Couture, who ran the school for 43 years after taking over for founder Marie DiDio. "I had every intention of being closed a week or two."
But the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and perhaps even God, had a different plan.
"It seemed every path I started to take to reopen, something stopped us," Couture said. "I think it was God's plan. I'm 67 and he probably was thinking it's time for me to slow down. Maybe, I completed what I was sent to do."
Now, working as a teacher for Methuen Public Schools as a floater who goes where she is needed on any given day, Couture becomes emotional as she talks about the decision to close.
Her greatest concern, she said, are the students with special needs who seemed to thrive at her school.
"It took a team — it's a village to take care of these kids," Couture said, noting that she worked closely with the school district to take in children who needed special help. "They had nowhere to go after school."
She noted: "It was often said, 'Miss Carol takes these kids.' I took them."
On one of the final days she was in the building last month, Couture and her own children held an indoor yard sale. They were selling the remaining items in the part of the building she rented from St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 90 Broadway.
She couldn't bear to mingle with the people who came to the sale, many of whom were former students or the parents of students.
Couture said she tried to hide in the gym but people sought her out to express their condolences and perhaps say a last goodbye.
One former student — a boy kicked out of four daycare centers before landing at Couture's school for five years — found her in the gym.
"When we were closing, he came to me that Saturday, found me in the gym, and said if it weren't for me, he'd be in jail," she said, her voice cracking with emotion.
"He had behavioral issues. Everyone else had given up on him," Couture said. "After he finished high school, he came back and said I was his mentor and that he was going to college."
She has story after story about children with problems who, after spending a few years at the school, became success stories.
Couture helped a family whose son — one of her students — needed a liver transplant. She raised money so the family could stay in Boston with their child, who grew up to become a doctor.
She had autistic, nonverbal children who blossomed into singers and performed on stage during the school's epic Christmas productions — which Couture called "one of the biggest shows on Broadway."
She helped bring a military couple home early for Christmas, put them up in a hotel, and surprised their two children in the middle of the Christmas show.
It was a spectacle covered by local and Boston area media, and attended by elected officials and hundreds of people. The event was so big they had to hold it in the Tenney School auditorium.
Memories like that pour out of Couture. She said she was enriched every day by the students at her school, who ranged in age from 16 months to 14 years old.
"I'm guessing that in 67 years, over 175,000 kids came through the school," Couture said, noting that she worked with the third generation of some families.
One parent, who became close friends with Couture over the years, said the school would be sorely missed.
"Carol has a heart of gold," said Prescilla Westaway, whose daughter attended the school years ago and has gone on to earn a master's degree. "That school was Carol's life, and it became other people's lives, too."
"She geared her school to the child," Westaway said. "If the child was bright, she adapted. If a child had learning differences, she adapted. She's earned her halo and wings."