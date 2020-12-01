METHUEN — At one time, truant officers would comb the city streets, looking for kids skipping school and hanging out at the malt shop — or worse places.
Nowadays, things are much, much different.
As COVID-19 ushered in a new era of online learning, it also ushered in a new era of headaches for high school principals and truancy officers dealing with a myriad of attendance options for their students.
"We are doing everything we can to keep kids from falling through the cracks," an exasperated Superintendent Brandi Kwong told the School Committee last week. "It's been challenging. Everybody is trying to keep tabs on all the kids. We have kids here four days a week, a couple days a week or remote."
Some kids are in quarantine, some just have a case of the sniffles and don't want to come in sick, and some, referred to by Assistant Superintendent Ron Nobler as "nefarious actors," are just plain skipping school.
High School Principal Richard Barden said he's spoken with high school principals across the state who are dealing with the same problem.
"They are struggling to find the answer," Barden said. "We have some students who are hanging on by a thread."
The problem is that if a student is signed up for the hybrid model — two days of in-school classes and two days of remote/online learning — they are not allowed to swap in-school class days for remote learning or they will be marked absent even if they are sick or have some other, valid reason for missing school.
Kwong said in one example a student on the hybrid model has been at home with a broken ankle. She has been signing in for online classes but is still marked "absent" on the days she is supposed to be in school.
In other cases, students with a cold or some minor medical issue have been encouraged to stay home — even though they might also be marked absent.
"We don't want kids to come in sick," Kwong said. "We need to do what's best for the kids. If we have the technology to allow them to access instruction, isn't that what we want to do?"
Kwong asked the School Committee this week to approve a change in the absentee policy that reflects the reality of living in a world reshaped by the coronavirus.
"This is not a year where everything is normal," she said. "We can't just do what we did in the past. If they are sick, I'd rather they go remote so they don't get behind."
The committee voted unanimously to discard the old policy and approve the new policy.
"There's a lot at stake here," she said. "There are some kids who are barely hanging on."
She said the district has not suspended the policies of denying course credits or giving failing grades to students with poor in-school attendance, even though they may be attending classes online.
Barden said for ninth-graders it's an especially big problem because if they don't earn a certain number of core credits their first year in high school, they are much more likely not to graduate.
"When you fall behind on credits, you are in trouble," he said, adding that at the high school, the problem is particularly dire.
"You are mixing two things — being physically present and being engaged and learning," he said. "The latter is more important. We want our students engaged in learning as much as possible."
He said teachers are struggling with the technology but in general they take attendance three times per class, just to make sure everyone is still there who started the class.
"It's been a challenge," he said. "I look forward to knowing where every kid is. We want to know who is in the building, who is following hybrid A or B, in Term 2. We are honing in on the number of students who are passing and failing. We need students to get their credits and engage in learning."
School Committee member Ryan DiZoglio said he thought students should not be allowed to show blank screens when they are doing remote learning, because it's too easy for them to "dip out" of class.
He said he heard about one student who signed in to an online class and then went to work.
"I'm not saying every student does that, but you can't tell me only five kids do it," he said. "You could have multiple kids do it."
He added: "You have to turn your cameras on."
Barden said administrators "are rethinking a lot about the cameras so teachers don't have to teach to a black screen. It's challenging because some students don't want their peers to see the environment they are in. Some students are dealing with anxiety and depression. Our work in the last couple of weeks is how to handle that. I see the benefit of having cameras on, but we are working through those concerns."
Administrators are expected to report back to the School Committee on how the new policy is working at the next meeting in December.