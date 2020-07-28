METHUEN -- City Councilors took out their fine-tooth combs Tuesday night, delving deep into Mayor Neil Perry’s budget -- affirming some cuts already made, making a few more new ones, and applauding the administration for easing the impact of layoffs on the police department.
The entire city budget, including schools, was approved just before 11 p.m. on an 8-1 vote, with Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio voting against it. The final city budget came in at $178,264,869, with $84 million of that going to the school department.
The budget was approved amid uncertainty over future payments from the state and federal government in the wake of the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the councilors spent most of their time looking at three areas of the budget: the mayor’s office, the legal department and the police department.
Perry and his staff announced that only four patrolmen -- out of an original proposal of 10 -- would be laid off. And Perry said he and his staff continued to work on saving another.
Over the course of budget discussions, Perry was able to whittle down the number of police layoffs from 10 to 8. On Tuesday night, the mayor proposed using $137,000 from a fire department reserve fund to save two more police officers. The council will vote Aug. 3 on whether to allow the transfer of the funding from the fire department to the police department.
In addition, the mayor announced that due to an unexpected retirement, another officer’s job would be saved. Finally, he said, money was moved around within the police department to save a fourth patrolman, leaving the total number of layoffs at just four.
The officers being saved are at the top of the Civil Service list as well, the mayor said.
Councilor Mike Simard said the city is finally doing things the right way.
“The officers being retained are all Civil Service certified,” he said. “We are doing things the right way, and avoiding liability for being sued.”
Another cut to the police department included special events, which Chief Joseph Solomon explained was to pay for police officers at parades and other large events throughout the year. The council cut that budget from $33,000 to $20,000, recognizing there would likely be fewer large gatherings as a result of the pandemic.
The council ultimately voted unanimously on the police budget, which rings in at $11,378,422.50.
The mayor’s department was cut by $250,000, which is money Perry had put there late last week after taking it out of the legal department.
The proposed expenditure for outside legal counsel received a lot of criticism from councilors.
Councilor Steve Saba urged the mayor to put the money back into the legal fund, where it was last week.
“This is simple,” he said. “Put all legal expenses under the legal department. The mayor took $250,000 from the legal department and put it in his department. It doesn’t belong there.”
Perry refused, noting he should be able to control legal expenses.
“If I’m going to do the shopping, I’m going to pick the groceries,” he said. “If you choose to cut this, we will be at every City Council meeting asking for transfers from free cash because it’s a necessity. Now we don’t have an assistant city solicitor and you are cutting $250,000, and you say it’s not a power play.”
The council cut the assistant city solicitor’s position at a meeting last week.
City Solicitor Richard D’Agostino made a final plea to make his department whole again, apparently disagreeing with the mayor about where the money for the outside counsel should go.
“Obviously I’m extremely uncomfortable,” he said. “I have no assistant and I will have no funds to hire outside counsel. I need access to these funds. ... I wish that money were back here. All the funding should be in the solicitor’s office.”
The council voted 8-1 to cut the $250,000 from the mayor’s budget. Councilor Eunice Zeigler voted against it.