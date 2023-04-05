METHUEN — The City Council voted Monday to approve a contract with KP Law in spite of several councilors’ misgivings about that firm.
The contract is for $30,000 and was tabled after first being discussed at the city council meeting on March 6, where a number of councilors shared negative opinions about KP Law.
The original contract is for the period from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023, and specifies several projects that KP Law will handle.
Councilors’ objections related primarily to advice that the public sector law firm offered in 2018, encouraging councilors to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Methuen Police Superior Officers Association that would have paid those officers outrageously high salaries.
Councilor James McCarty was among the most outspoken opponents of KP Law at the previous meeting, and his tone hadn’t changed much on Monday.
“I believe they’re lousy and I believe the community deserves better, which is why I’m voting no here,” McCarty said.
City Solicitor Ken Rossetti highlighted positive contributions that he felt the firm had made while working for the city, including saving the city millions of dollars in labor arbitration with the Superior Officers’ union, and advising the city on its recent eminent domain purchase of 9 Branch St. But McCarty remained steadfast.
“Since the solicitor opened the door I’d like to make a point of information that, if we had taken the advice of KP Law prior to the arbitration, the city would have had triple the liability,” McCarty said.
But one deciding factor in the contract’s favor was that it will provide Rossetti and Assistant City Solicitor Peter McQuillan with assistance, which all of the councilors agree that they need.
Councilor D.J. Beauregard compared their burdens to a moment in the movie “Jaws” when one of the characters, Chief Brody, gets his first look at the great white shark that he and two other characters are chasing.
“There’s this classic line in that movie,” Beauregard said. “He says, ‘We’re going to need a bigger boat.’ I just look at the issues that the solicitor, our assistant solicitor, are dealing with today and will be dealing with in the future and frankly our legal department, they’re going to need that figurative bigger boat, and I think this will allow us to do that.”
The contract that finally passed, 7 votes to 1, also included amendments that were designed to address criticisms from some of the councilors.
Rossetti said these included Councilor Alison Saffie’s objection that the previous version said KP Law’s duties would include advising the mayor and city solicitors, but didn’t say anything about city councilors.
“It’s explicit that members of this body are part of the clients’ circle,” Rossetti said.
The amendments also specify that KP Law will work on litigation that was filed March 22 by developers Colchester Properties, in a matter that KP Law was already handling for the city, which Rossetti and McQuillan are restricted from addressing, Rossetti said.
In addition, an amendment spells out that once the money specified in the contract runs out, KP Law will have to stop working, and won’t be able to keep running a meter of billable hours.
“This language helps clear that up,” Rossetti said. “That meter is going to stop, unless and until a successor agreement is approved by the body.”
