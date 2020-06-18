METHUEN -- The City Council decided not to take a vote on the police Superior Officers' Union contract Thursday, instead voting in favor of holding a meeting in private next week to discuss the deal behind closed doors.
On a vote of 8-1, with City Council Chairman James McCarty voting "No," the council agreed to hold an executive session starting at 7 p.m. next Tuesday followed by an open session to discuss the new contract.
The vote came after a presentation by the city's labor lawyer and a host of questions from City Council members, almost all of whom challenged many of the assumptions in the proposed deal as well as the validity of some of the numbers.
Darren Klein of Kopelman & Paige, a Boston firm that specializes in municipal law, made a strong case for approving the contract, saying that rejecting it and leaving it in the hands of a third party like a judge or an arbitrator takes control away from the city and could be costly.
"The financial implications are that if the city were to lose, it could cost $100 million," he said. "Any analysis of this agreement has to take into consideration the risks and costs associated with potential litigation, which could be as high as $50 to $100 million."
Klein was referring to the original contract, negotiated in 2017 by former Mayor Stephen Zanni and approved by the City Council in late August of that year.
If that deal were to be implemented by an arbitrator -- a possible outcome were the city to lose the case -- then police captains would be paid up to $520,000 at the highest, while lieutenants would earn $327,000 and sergeants $201,000.
"And those figures do not include overtime," Klein added, which would have boosted the highest salaries to nearly three-quarters of a million dollars.
That contract, he said, would make the superior officers "among highest paid public officials in the country."
"If the city loses in arbitration, paying those type of salaries would be catastrophic and could bankrupt the city," Klein said.
Klein noted the Superior Officers' Union made concessions when they bargained a Memorandum of Understanding with Mayor James Jajuga in 2018, but they were still making high salaries.
"That MOU, reached in July 2018, still provided large increases, with 20% raises," Klein said. "The salaries were still way too high."
The current deal, dubbed a Memorandum of Agreement, or MOA, was reached after discussions with an arbitrator, the union and current Mayor Neil Perry in mid-March of this year. It would see cost-of-living raises going up by nearly 16% over a six-year period, ending in 2023.
He said the union made "significant concessions" when approached in mid-May during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the financial impact of the pandemic became clear, the mayor and bargaining team went back to the union, and said they need more concessions to bring back to the City Council," Klein said. "We asked for understanding. We needed some concessions, to address future and potential cost-cutting measures ... due to bleak projections."
Under the MOA, Klein said there would be no retroactive payments. Also, he said, the deal foresees a reduction in both the number of captains and sergeants, which would save the city money on five salaries.
Further, the mayor is given the authority, under the contract, to give 10 furlough days each to the superior officers, which could save up to $100,000 a year.
City Councilors had a number of questions and comments following Klein's presentation
"This MOA is not perfect," said Councilor Eunice Zeigler. "I'm not entirely pleased with it."
"I have a strong sense of deja vu from the MOU of several years ago," said Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, noting that while there are no retroactive payments, 9% in raises are being given for prior years, meaning that in effect, there are retroactive payments.
"We were told there was no retroactive pay," she said, "But a rose by any other name ... you have to take this in its totality."
She questioned if other, "non-transparent" wording had been rolled into the MOA.
"Is that the only one hidden?" she asked.
Other councilors were skeptical of the assumptions in the contract as well.
Councilor Steve Saba and McCarty questioned whether the union or anyone else could guarantee that there would be fewer captains and sergeants.
McCarty pointed to a one-page analysis of the contract put out by Sean Cronin, the state-appointed fiscal overseer, that shows salaries going up over the life of the contract by 25 to 33 percent in some cases, with officers getting raises of up to $50,000 by 2023, which is just two years away.