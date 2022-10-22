METHUEN — The City Council during its Oct. 17 meeting voted 5-4 to allow school buses to be parked in paved residential driveways, only if the vehicle weighs at least five tons and is not idling between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The ordinance was sponsored by Council Chairman DJ Beauregard and Vice Chairwoman Eunice Zeigler on behalf of seven residents who are bus drivers for Trombly Motor Coach.
Residents Timothy Lannan and Donna Vandagriff said that because the vehicles are owned by Trombly, they needed permission from the company to park their buses in Vandagriff’s driveway on Bates Street.
“She’s been parking her bus there for 20 years and I’ve been parking my bus there for eight years,” said Lannan, adding that the he believes the seven Trombly employees who live in Methuen all have driveways large enough to safely accommodate a bus.
The only neighbor complaint came last year when Vandagriff allowed a charter bus driver to park in her driveway.
“He’d be backing in late at night and the beep went off,” said Lannan. “Three days later, we got the complaint from the city inspector. We were told that we could no longer park our buses at Donna’s house.”
Police Capt. Randy Haggar said the original ordinance was written 20 years ago, stating that any vehicle weighing more than five tons could not be parked at a residence overnight.
He also spoke about a caveat that was added to the original wording.
“The only way we could act on it would be by a complaint from a direct abutter,” said Haggar. “Back at that point, I had serious concerns because you’re opening up the neighbor which then causes problems.”
Zeigler said the original ordinance needed to be changed because a school bus is “different than a regular commercial vehicle.”
“We’re not talking about creating a waiver for trucks or for any other larger vehicle, we’re talking about buses,” she said. “This is something we can do as a council that does not have an economic impact on the city, it doesn’t cost us anything to do this.”
East District Councilor Steven Saba opposed the proposal and suggested that Trombly open a satellite parking area.
“There are solutions other than changing the feel of our neighborhoods,” he said.
Saba warned that by passing the new ordinance, residents will want to start parking other, similar-sized vehicles in their driveways.
“We’re going to open the flood gates,” he said. “I think this is a mistake. We are going in the wrong direction with this. I can think of a lot of residents that are going to flip out.”
Saba also said he could not justify casting a favorable vote for an ordinance that only benefits seven residents.
“The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,” he said. “In this case, that applies.”
Councilor-at-Large Nicholas DiZoglio agreed with Saba, saying this could soon lead to the inclusion of other large vehicles.
“I do have a concern here because this is one step toward allowing tow trucks, allowing rigs,” he said. “Rigs could be privately owned, I don’t know a lot of school buses that are privately owned. This is a commercial vehicle.”
Central District Councilor Joel Faretra was concerned about bus drivers not being allowed to start their vehicles prior to 7 a.m.
“I know most bus routes start before 7 a.m.,” he said. “I can think of days in February or March when it’s 10 below zero and you have to get that bus out of your driveway by 6:15-6:30 and a cold start on a bus isn’t going to work.”
He also said other commercial vehicles should have been included in the ordinance.
“I feel like this doesn’t go far enough,” said Faretra.
