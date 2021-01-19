METHUEN -- The City Council Tuesday night handed Mayor Neil Perry a double victory by approving two controversial appointments, including a new Veterans Services officer and a new assistant city solicitor.
The council voted 7-2 to approve Paul Jensen as the new Veterans Services officer and voted 6-2 with one abstention to approve Peter McQuillan as the new assistant city solicitor.
While both are residents of Methuen, McQuillan, a former Methuen city solicitor from 2005-2013, is very well-known while Jensen, who was in the military for nine years and spent more than 20 years in the private sector, was not as well-known.
Even before debate started on both appointments, a number of residents and veterans expressed their disapproval of appointing either candidate to their respective positions.
During the public input part of the meeting, Guy D'Ambrosio of 19 Glen Ave. said the mayor's appointment of McQuillan was another case of the city "recycling" past employees.
"Why are we looking at an employee without looking at what he did in the past?" D'Ambrosio asked in an email that was read into the record by council Vice Chairman D.J. Beauregard. "Out of 16 other applicants we are coming back for people who already worked for the city. I don't know why we want to keep bringing people back."
Evelyn Tobin of 38 Herrick Drive agreed, saying she was "alarmed by the rush to bring back a person with extensive political allegiances, but not what's best for the city. I want city government not ruled by past relationships, but by doing the right thing."
However, most councilors along with Perry argued that McQuillan offered a depth of experience and knowledge unmatched by anyone else. They added that criticism that Jensen was "overqualified" was actually a good thing.
"McQuillan has more experience than anybody on the planet to be city solicitor in Methuen," said City Councilor James McCarty, adding that someone with that kind of experience earning $20,000 less than the department head was a great value. McQuillan will earn approximately $95,000 while Kenneth Rossetti, the new city solicitor whose first day was last Friday, will earn $115,000.
Other councilors echoed their support of McQuillan.
"I feel like this is a team this city needs going forward," said Councilor Joel Faretra, referring to McQuillan and Rossetti. "This is someone the city can lean on."
He added that McQuillan is "not looking to be solicitor. He knows his role."
Voting for the appointment were Faretra, McCarty, Mike Simard, Eunice Zeigler, Beauregard and council Chairman Steve Saba.
Voting against it were Jessica Finocchiaro and Nicholas DiZoglio.
Councilor Allison Saffie abstained.
Finocchiaro said she had spoken with many residents about the appointment and not one person spoke favorably about McQuillan. DiZoglio was upset that the process lacked transparency because he never got the resumes of all the other applicants.
Councilors reported the mayor emailed the resumes to some of them on Jan. 4. The rest were emailed the 16 resumes Tuesday night.
The appointment of Jensen was fraught with controversy from veterans in the community, a dozen of whom emailed the council. Their emails were read into the record Tuesday night.
A number of them complained that while Jensen's resume was good, he didn't have the experience of dealing with rank-and-file veterans who needed specific kinds of help getting services and necessary assistance.
Dave O'Neil said "the candidate seems highly overqualified," adding that the appointment "smacks of favoritism."
He and others complained that the selection process was flawed because there weren't enough veterans on the screening committee.
Local veteran Gerry Maguire said "the mayor and his chief of staff have pre-selected someone for this position" adding that "a new hiring committee should be appointed."
Only councilors Finocchiaro and Saba voted against the appointment.
Voting for Jensen were Faretra, McCarty, Saffie, Simard, Zeigler, Beauregard and DiZoglio.
They all spoke highly of Jensen, who attended West Point Academy as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and ran at least two successful businesses after retiring from the U.S. Army.
Simard, a veteran of the Air Force, said it was a "tough decision" to back Jensen, because "I give a lot of credence to what my fellow veterans say. They know what the challenges are -- the disabilities, the PTSD."
He agreed that while Jensen "may not know a lot about the struggles most enlisted men are going through," his resume and experience were "very impressive."
Simard and Saba met Jensen for coffee Sunday morning and while they both came away impressed, their votes differed.
Saba said the vote against Jensen was based on what he was being told by veterans in the community.
"I know first-hand the frustrations veterans have been dealing with in this city for many, many years," Saba said. "Part of the problem is that veterans have not been given the opportunity to voice their frustrations. They've had a tough go of it. They wanted to be part of this. They are concerned people who were qualified were not interviewed. They were concerned about the process from the start. I'm not going to vote against the veterans community."