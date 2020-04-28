METHUEN — The City Council last week gave preliminary approval to spending $87,000 on an audit of the Police Department to be led by former Massachusetts Public Safety Secretary Ed Flynn.
Flynn works for CNA Corp. of Arlington, Virginia., which was chosen by Mayor Neil Perry to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the department, which has been wracked by controversy — most recently in 2018 when details of a bloated superior officers' union contract came to light.
"We've been dealing with this department for years," said East District Councilor Steve Saba. "This is overdue. We are desperate for this audit."
Saba, who serves on the council's public safety committee, said the only sour note in the approval of the funding is that it came from free cash, which is a fund fed by surpluses from prior years' budgets. Originally, Perry said funding for the audit, estimated earlier this year at around $75,000, would come from within the Police Department budget.
"I have serious issues about the money coming from free cash because the mayor said he could take the money from the Police Department," he said during last week's council meeting. "If we reopen the budget (later this year), I'll take money and put it back in free cash."
Free cash acts as kind of a rainy day fund and is typically used for emergency, one-time capital expenses rather than ongoing expenses within a department.
"But I'm not going to hold it up," he said. "We need to get this done."
CNA Corp. has done audits of much larger departments, according to its website, including Charleston, South Carolina, Las Vegas and Baltimore, among others.
The company has also worked on the global stage, conducting numerous studies and reviews of countries, corporations, treaties and much more.
Perry said he and several other councilors interviewed Flynn, asking him questions about possible conflicts of interest with former Mayor James Jajuga, who served as Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety from 2001 to 2003 under Gov. Jane Swift. Flynn served in the same post from 2003 to 2006 under Gov. Mitt Romney.
Perry said Flynn answered all their questions sufficiently.
"We all left the meeting energized that he was the right guy," Perry said.
Flynn most recently served as the chief of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he served from 2008 to 2016. The only blemish on an otherwise stellar career is his highly publicized affair with a much younger newspaper reporter in Milwaukee in 2008. He admitted to the affair and publicly apologized to his wife and children.
He was 61 at the time and the reporter, who wrote a glowing profile of the chief for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was 39.
West District Councilor Michael Simard said he didn't know of Flynn's indiscretion, but said he has a great reputation as a police professional.
He said he hoped that the audit will look into such issues as why the department has four police dogs, when most other, comparable departments only have one or two.
He said the audit should also address the cost of "take-home vehicles" used by department employees, including the school safety officer. Plus, he said, there are "too many high-ranking officials. We need more troops on the street."
"With the cuts we will be able to make based on the audit, we will pay for it a few times over," he said. "There's a lot of fat on this bone."
He said he hoped only that Police Department employees feel free to speak with the auditing team without fear of "interference" from other officers.
"They need to be able to tell it like it is," said Simard, noting that the council is also in the process of passing a new whistleblower act that beefs up protections for public employees to talk about legal problems in their respective departments.
Saba estimated that the audit would take about three months and be finished by the end of July. The council did a "first reading" of the proposed spending measure at its April 21 meeting and will take the matter up again for a "second reading" at its May 4 meeting.