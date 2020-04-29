METHUEN — Anyone with secrets to tell about co-workers or work practices in municipal government may feel comfortable coming forward now that the city has officially passed its own version of the state's whistleblower act.
The ordinance, passed unanimously last week by the City Council, was originally proposed by the council's public safety committee.
"The purpose is to show that the city is committed to finding a safe place for people to go to report ethics violations, legal misconduct or provide a process to raise concerns while being protected from retaliation," Councilor Steve Saba said.
He added: "The city has had a political machine for so long where everyone was afraid to do something if they saw something wrong."
Councilor D. J. Beauregard said the ordinance was long overdue.
"There's been a lot of shady crap going on in Methuen for years," he explained.
Mayor Neil Perry supports the measure, but said Monday he thinks it could be stronger.
The measure will return to the council for a second reading either May 4 or 18, for final approval. Perry said he may make a proposal to beef up the ordinance, but wouldn't say what.
"I'm in favor of it, if it's done right," he said. "Investigations have to be objective. It can't be a witch hunt."
The way the ordinance currently reads, someone would send a tip through the city's website to the whistleblower committee, made up of the mayor, the human resources director and one city councilor.
The panel would review the complaint and the mayor would have ultimate say on the penalties or punishment.
"Every employee has a right to a safe and respectful work environment," Perry said, "but I think we can make it stronger."
Saba said the local ordinance "will give people one more layer of protection. If somebody stepped up, and brought a concern to the city, we will protect them from any retaliation. We can go to a manger of that department and say, 'Hey, lay off that guy.'"