METHUEN -- The City Council Tuesday night unanimously rejected a proposed police Superior Officers' Union contract after a three-hour executive session followed by a short public meeting.
The private meeting started at 7 p.m. behind closed doors after the council last week decided, in an 8-1 vote, to hold the secret meeting -- under pressure from the mayor's office -- on Tuesday night.
The 9-member panel was supposed to reconvene in open session at 8:30 p.m. but as the minutes ticked by, the screen for the virtual meeting remained blank.
By 9:38 p.m., the Methuentv.org website showed the government meeting as "Executive Session in Progress" and nothing more.
Shortly before 10 p.m., however, the council reconvened in public session. At first, there was some discussion about postponing the decision on the contract, but the motion to adjourn failed on a 5-4 vote.
City Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro argued that new documents had been presented during the executive session and that the council, at such a late hour, needed more time to digest the information to make an informed decision.
"It's almost 10 p.m., and we are taking one of the most important votes in recent Methuen history," she said. "We should take time, confirm that the information is accurate. I support those who put forth the motion to adjourn."
City Councilor Steve Saba agreed.
"We should adjourn," he said. "We are all tired. We know how we're going to vote but I want to be fair and open."
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio countered that it was time to take a vote, up or down, on the proposed contract.
"There's nothing else to swallow here," he said. "We know what we're doing. There's no new information. This should be an easy decision for us tonight."
The stakes could not be higher for the superior officers, the council, the mayor, or the taxpayers, as local officials debate whether captains, lieutenants and sergeants should benefit from a six-year contract that gives some of them raises of over 30 percent during the life of the pact.
The deal stems from several years of back-and-forth battles between councilors, three different mayors, and the top leadership of the police department.
In 2017, a pact was approved that would have yielded the superior officers astronomical raises that would have put them among the highest paid public safety officials in the country. Estimates revealed by the city's labor attorney last week indicated that police captains may have gotten salaries of nearly a three-quarters of a million dollars -- a sum that included base pay, various benefits, and overtime, also known as private detail pay.
Former Mayor James Jajuga, in an effort to find a compromise, proposed the so-called Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, which still gave huge raises, but which were less than the 2017 deal.
The case went to arbitration after the state Inspector General released a scathing report about ethics abuses and other violations throughout the negotiations of the contract.
Current Mayor Neil Perry was elected last year with great anticipation that he could find a deal that would be amenable to taxpayers, councilors and the union.
After Tuesday night's vote to adjourn failed, Council Chairman James McCarty took the floor, and argued forcefully against the proposed contract.
He said the city was facing an estimated shortfall of $6 million, with other unions making concessions going into a budget year overshadowed by looming cuts resulting from lost revenue due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
"It makes no sense giving raises of 33 percent to some and an average of 25 percent over two years, while being forced to reduce and make concessions for every other little guy," he said. "This is the same exact deal proposed by Jajuga, an 18 and 7 percent raise over two years, an increase of 25 percent. This is the Jajuga MOU with window dressing."
He also criticized the proposed funding source for the contract.
"Free cash is showing a $2.8 million balance, but everyone forgets it was a result of a $4 million cash infusion from the school department," he said. "We have to pay $4 million back. I see a balance of a negative $1 million. That's a debt, not a funding source."
He then went on to criticize not just past mayors, but the current mayor as well, saying that none of them have been able to negotiate a deal with the superior officers' union that was good for taxpayers.
"I'm not sure I have faith in the ability for the mayor to negotiate with this union," McCarty said. "We've had the (former Mayor Stephen) Zanni deal, the Jajuga deal, and now the Perry deal. This needs to go to arbitration. You could handcuff me, lock me in a chest, and throw me in the Merrimack River and I'm coming back with a better deal than this."