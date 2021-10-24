METHUEN — Voters will soon cast ballots for mayor, City Council, and other municipal offices at their regular polling places on Nov. 2, but before long, polling places will change as the result of Methuen’s new political map.
According to City Clerk Jack Wilson, 2020 federal census numbers confirm that Methuen now has 53,059 residents. Those numbers are up from the previous 2010 census count of 47,255, city records show. Every 10 years, the city must redraw its precincts to more accurately reflect the census numbers, forcing Methuen to comply with the legal requirement to add precincts in order to make sure there are no more than 4,000 residents per precinct, Wilson said.
Methuen must create three additional precincts, making the jump from 12 to 15.
“The maps were put together by the state engineer devoid of any political influence and a committee that includes the city engineer, planning office, City Clerk’s office, solicitor’s office and the engineering division,” Wilson said.
The proposed precincts do not impact the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election. Voters will cast ballots at their current polling places. The new precinct maps will be in place for the state elections in 2022 and local elections in 2023, Wilson said.
According to the resolution that councilors will eventually vote on, redistricting in Methuen is done following the federal census so “every voter’s voice is heard and not diminished by shifts in population, and to ensure that minority voters’ strength is not diluted…”
Wilson said the local maps before the council are completely separate from the proposed legislative redistricting that would be done at the state level.
“In decades past, the (local) map would be used to establish those new (House and Senate) districts,” Wilson said. “That (redistricting) has nothing to do with these maps. We’re hoping the Legislature will pump the brakes and align their districts once they get these maps. It is literally putting the cart before the horse in an unnecessary sequencing of events.”
Councilors were due to vote on the new precincts at Monday’s meeting, but tabled the vote because of a scanning glitch that resulted in council members not being able to see the full maps. As a result, a special meeting has been set for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The council must approve the maps before Oct. 31 or the state will map out the precincts for the city.
Once the new precincts are approved by the council, they will be sent to the state’s Local Election District Review Commission (LEDRC) for approval, Wilson said. Following LEDRC approval, the city must amend the charter to reflect the new precincts and delineate new City Council district boundaries. The boundaries will remain central, east and west, Wilson confirmed.
Residents may view the updated maps and related documentation prior to Tuesday’s meeting by visiting the city website at cityofmethuen.net.