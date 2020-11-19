Methuen Council to investigate police leadership

METHUEN — The City Council this week voted unanimously to launch an official investigation into the Police Department's leadership team.
The 9-0 vote Monday night invokes Section 2-11 of the City Charter which gives the council authority to investigate "the conduct and operations of any city agency."
Councilor Mike Simard said Thursday that the vote gives him the power to subpoena witnesses and demand documents. Failure to comply with Simard's investigation, he said, could lead to disciplinary action by Mayor Neil Perry.
While the focus of the investigation is police Chief Joseph Solomon, Simard said the chief's entire leadership team will be under the microscope.
"We hope that the executive branch enforces the rule of the charter that gives us this power to investigate (what) we feel needs to be investigated, to bring people before us to answer questions without any hindrance," he said. "This is not against the Police Department, it's against the executive leadership — the chief and his top brass."
Solomon, in a story earlier this week, called the investigation another example of "harassment by members of the City Council who have personal agendas aimed at the Police Department.”
He added Thursday, "this seems like what the audit firm was hired for."
Earlier this year, the council approved spending about $80,000 to hire an outside auditor to look into the management of the Police Department. The audit includes a top-to-bottom review and auditors conducted one-on-one interviews with most of the members of the department. The audit is expected to be made public after Thanksgiving.
In addition to the audit, the city and the Superior Officers’ Union are in mediation, with a ruling expected later this year or early next year on the status of the superior officers' contract. The 2017 contract gave superior officers exorbitant raises and has been deemed illegal by the state Inspector General. The City Council has refused to fund the contract.
Simard said the council investigation is separate from the audit and will look at a number of examples of what he calls "gross mismanagement of the department."
The issues the councilors will investigate include the use of dozens of take-home vehicles by police officers and the long-standing practice of using intermittent police officers in the department.
Simard said he and other members of the council's Public Safety Committee have been asking for information on these and other topics since January when Simard was sworn into office for his first term as a councilor.
Along the way, he said, Solomon and his leadership team have been uncooperative in providing the information requested.
"We've been stonewalled on information gathering from the Police Department that would prove the mismanagement that we cite," he said, noting that it took seven months to find out how many take-home vehicles the police department has — which is around 28.
Having that many take-home vehicles is "a clear display of gross mismanagement," he said, as the cars are paid for by taxpayers.
There are other examples of mismanagement that Simard said he has been made aware of since he took office.
The declaration of a 2-11 investigation enables the committee to require city officers "to appear before it and to provide such information as it shall require, including but not limited to records, emails, and other types of paper and electronic documents."
"Since I took office, I've acquired a lot more information, I've become aware of a lot more examples of the gross mismanagement I've cited," Simard said. "This will allow me to use my investigative skills to dig deeper, on a broader range."
Simard works as a police officer in Lawrence.
While not calling his probe a criminal investigation, he didn't rule out charges of some kind in the future.
"Our findings will take us where the investigation leads us," he said, adding that he's unsure how long the investigation will last.
He said the committee would have an attorney and outside investigators to help with the probe. He said he would use money in the city council budget to pay for such services.
If Solomon or other officers fail to provide the information requested, Simard said, they could face sanctions from the mayor.
"This is a way for us to uncover the information we need to move the Police Department forward," Simard said.