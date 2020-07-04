METHUEN -- Upon realizing Police Chief Joseph Solomon is making almost $25,000 a month starting July 1, City Councilor Allison Saffie described it as "a punch to the gut."
Councilor D.J. Beauregard called the salary -- listed as $24,773 in Mayor Neil Perry's one-month budget proposal -- "an obscene gesture in the face of good government and smart fiscal policy."
He added: "This represents a pillaging of the Methuen taxpayer."
Councilor Joel Faretra said the salary is the result of "gross mismanagement by previous City Councils and mayors."
Over the course of a year, Solomon is on track to make a base salary of $297,276, which doesn't include a number of other benefits such as longevity pay.
News of the salary came as a shock to councilors as they and the mayor grapple with the fallout from the economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 crisis. The mayor took a 10% pay cut, all but one of the unions in the school department agreed to 0% raises and negotiations were still underway last week between Perry and municipal unions on pay freezes and concessions.
Despite some success, layoffs could still be in the dozens as the city grapples with a $7 million shortfall, according to city officials.
Solomon's monthly pay came to light during a recent discussion of Perry's so-called "one-twelfth budget," which is based upon one month's worth of expenditures and revenue projections for the city. The council approved the truncated financial plan instead of a full budget, because it's still too early to tell what level of state revenues will be coming to the city in the form of municipal and education aid.
The council also approved the partial budget to give them more time to review the full budget, which was supposed to have been sent to councilors on Friday. However, because both Friday and Monday are holidays in Methuen, the council is unlikely to get the full budget until the middle of next week. They will be reviewing it over the next several weeks and are scheduled to vote on it in late July.
During their review of the full budget, it is possible -- although unlikely -- that Solomon's salary could be reduced.
One councilor said this would be a good opportunity for the chief to show good faith by agreeing to a pay cut of his own.
"The mayor took a 10 percent cut in salary," Faretra said. "With a number like that (Solomon's salary), you'd be hopeful the department heads would take the mayor's lead and take a cut. Maybe they should do the same to save jobs and services."
The other option is for the council to cut it. However, there is currently a legal dispute between the council and the mayor's office over whether the council has authority to cut items in the budget. If it turns out they do have that authority, they could cut Solomon's pay themselves or they can leave it to Perry.
"The mayor can cut (Solomon's) salary," said Councilor Steve Saba. "It's not clear if we can say, 'We won't appropriate the full amount.' It's unclear. But we are leaving everything on the table right now and we are trying to resolve how we're going to cut back because we have to save money."
When the one-month proposal came before the council last week, Beauregard brought Solomon's one-month salary to everyone's attention.
"Here's a not-so-fun fact for taxpayers who might be watching," he said. "In this one-twelfth budget, through no fault of the mayor or City Council, but as result of one of the worst contracts in the history of contracts, our chief of police is said to make $24,773 in a month, which, according to multiple sources, makes him one of most richly compensated police chiefs in the United States -- more than in Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City."
Those cities, and their police departments, dwarf Methuen -- population 50,000 -- and its police department, which carries 24 superior officers, roughly 70 patrolmen and a handful of administrative positions.
It's annual budget last year was $12.7 million.
According to a survey of police chiefs' salaries published in 2018, the highest paid police chief in the country at that time was Charles Beck, chief of the Los Angeles department. He made nearly $350,000 to oversee a department with more than 12,000 employees.
The second highest paid chief was in San Francisco. There, William Scott III made nearly $290,000 overseeing a department with nearly 3,000 employees.
Saffie added that Solomon makes more in two or three months than the average annual income of Methuen, which is around $63,000.
"It's astronomical what he walks away with every couple of months," she said. "It's a pretty outrageous number. With all this talk of layoffs, it's pretty disturbing."
Neither Solomon nor Perry returned messages seeking comment for this story.