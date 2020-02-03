METHUEN — City councilors and Mayor Neil Perry are having a tug-of-war over employee access at City Hall.
Last month, Perry issued a directive to councilors that they should no longer "drop in" on city workers and must schedule any meeting with a city employee through the mayor's office in advance.
He also told them they couldn't email department heads without copying staff in the mayor's office.
"I have observed a significant number of times ... that department heads have had unexpected drop-in visits, as well as calls and emails for immediate release of significant information," Perry wrote in an email to councilors Jan. 22.
He said the "constant interruptions and demands for immediate response ... is interfering with the staff's ability to focus on the city's most pressing needs."
The email did not sit well with some councilors.
Councilor at large Jessica Finocchiaro issued a letter of her own Monday, asking that he rescind the policy.
"City Councilors do not believe the Executive Branch has the legal authority to tell the City Council what to do, or how to conduct our duties," she wrote in a letter signed by her, City Council Chairman James McCarty and East District Councilor Steven Saba.
The other six councilors did not sign the letter, and some made comments at the council meeting Monday night that they would not sign it, either.
"I want to give him a chance to streamline things," said West District Councilor Michael Simard. "He is trying to make it easier for department heads to do their jobs."
Perry has until Friday to respond to the letter. McCarty said the mayor's response and further discussion of the issue would be on the council's agenda Feb. 18.
Saba said he signed the letter to Perry because "our job is to control the purse strings. I understand the mayor's concerns and I want to work with you, but we need to make sure you are not limiting our access. We cannot be prevented from doing our job."
Perry said the communication memo is the kind of procedure he has used in the private sector for years.
"This is not a communications ban," he said. "The bottom line is I'm trying to streamline the process."
Perry wrote that the memo could be altered "over time."
"The process is a starting point," he wrote, "and will be amended over time as needed to ensure a fair and professional process for both council and the city staff."
Finocchiaro said she and two other councilors met with the mayor last week to discuss the communications plan.
"We asked if he could take it off the table," she said. "He said 'no.' So this letter was the next step."
She said the new councilors may not fully understand the policy's impact.
"I can't do my job at the direction of the mayor," she said. "I can't provide the services to my constituents."
She said the policy has already had an impact on her job.
She recently emailed a city employee who always responded within 24 hours of her requests. That was last week and she still hasn't received a reply.
"This sets a precedent forever," she said. "That's what's concerning. I think all of us respect city employees' time."
She added, "I believe in our mayor and I think he'll figure out a way to fix this."