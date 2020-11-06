Methuen councilors, mayor fight over release of COVID data

METHUEN — City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio, saying he is being wrongly accused of revealing confidential medical information about a city employee, wants a public apology from the mayor and the chairman of the City Council.
Wednesday night, DiZoglio was called out by Mayor Neil Perry and Council Chairman James McCarty for publicly releasing the name and title of a city worker who contracted COVID-19.
“I’m very concerned here,” McCarty said during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, held on Zoom. “The mayor indicated that Councilor DiZoglio was the one who ... disclosed the medical records. If that is true, if I were you I would pray this employee doesn’t file a claim in Superior Court. Your actions were despicable.”
DiZoglio denies the charge and said he is being unfairly accused.
The dispute comes amid the backdrop of a COVID-19 scare in City Hall that saw one employee from the City Clerk’s office test positive for the deadly disease on Sunday. Following the testing of 27 people, one other city employee and one poll worker also tested positive. A number of people have been quarantined.
The Eagle-Tribune has not identified the title or name of anyone at City Hall who tested positive for COVID-19.
Some councilors were critical of Perry’s handling of the situation, as they weren’t notified about what was going on until late Monday afternoon. They were also concerned that city workers were back in the building before it had been sanitized.
Perry disputed both of those claims, saying the building is cleaned three times a day and he needed to formulate a plan before he could notify councilors about what was going on.
Wednesday night, however, the topic veered off into a dispute about whether or not DiZoglio leaked the medical information of a city worker.
Perry said Wednesday night he had been told that DiZoglio was the source of that information.
McCarty seized on the mayor’s statement, accusing DiZoglio of shameful misconduct.
“You should apologize to the residents if you exposed the city to liability for your negligence,” McCarty added, to which DiZoglio responded, loudly, “this is an embarrassment. ... You are out of order. There was no negligence. You are accusing a city councilor of something that is completely out of line. I’m in HR.”
DiZoglio works in the human resources industry, leading McCarty to respond: “That’s my point. Someone in HR should know what a HIPAA violation is. You broke the law.”
HIPAA, which stands for Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, makes it illegal for health care providers and health insurance companies, among other entities, to share medical information about a patient.
While it is unclear whether city employees fall under the HIPPA law, Council Vice-Chairman D.J. Beauregard said he believes that it is illegal for anyone to release medical information about someone else without written approval.
“Elected officials are not exempt from complying with federal law,” said Beauregard. “Without the employee’s written consent, it seems to me that the act of leaking their identity or personal health information ... was a HIPAA violation.”
McCarty, interviewed Thursday, stood by his Wednesday night statement, noting that the mayor confirmed that DiZoglio leaked the information.
“The mayor said ... it was Nick DiZoglio,” McCarty said. “I attempted to sanction him last night, informally, and he got very defensive, demanding proof. The proof I have is that the mayor was told Nick DiZoglio was the breach.”
Perry said Thursday he doesn’t know who released the information.
“I don’t know and I’m moving past it,” he said.
DiZoglio, however, was not moving past it.
“What McCarty did last night was deplorable,” DiZoglio said Thursday. “He was out of line and out of order. What they (McCarty and Perry) did to me last night was accuse me of something that could be a professional liability to me and a personal liability. What Jimmy did publicly was a political attack done by a person who doesn’t know how to run a meeting anymore.”
He went on to say that the mayor’s actions were equally egregious, especially given the fact that he was in City Hall last week for at least an hour and came in contact with a number of city employees. Meanwhile, his wife is pregnant and he is concerned about bringing COVID-19 back to his house.
“He accused me because I am more concerned about the health of my wife, who is pregnant, and I didn’t know about (the positive COVID test) until I got calls from the press,” DiZoglio said. “I reached out to the mayor and his response was very accusatory, very demanding. I said, ‘You are falsely accusing me.’”
DiZoglio said he was not the source of the public leak, but had simply answered a couple of questions without mentioning names.
“I said if it is the city clerk’s office, I was worried about the election and how the city would continue on election night,” he said. “These two owe me an apology. The stress they are putting on me and my family is not necessary.”
He said McCarty is upset with him because he is a “neutral” city councilor who “doesn’t follow Jimmy McCarty’s agenda. McCarty overstepped his authority and power and the mayor was like a high school kid doing locker room talk about me. There should be more decorum. I was bullied.”
McCarty said Thursday that DiZoglio has been talking to other councilors about removing him as chairman.
DiZoglio commented Thursday that when a vote for the new council chairman comes up in January, he would not be supporting McCarty.
“I do not support him as chair going forward,” he said. “In January, I’m putting someone else up for it, and it won’t be me.”