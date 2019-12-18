METHUEN — The outgoing City Council is questioning Mayor-elect Neil Perry’s prospective choice for chief of staff, though Perry has yet to announce formal hires.
Councilors recently asked City Solicitor Richard D’Agostino whether Jana DiNatale — who they say is rumored to be Perry’s top choice for chief of staff — is eligible for a City Hall job immediately after her service on the School Committee.
D’Agostino cited the city’s governing document, the Methuen Home Rule Charter, when he interpreted that School Committee members cannot be appointed to any compensated city office or job until a year after their elected term ends.
In DiNatale’s case, she would not be eligible for the chief of staff role until the start of 2021, according to D’Agostino.
“You could almost make an argument either way,” D’Agostino said, “....like a lot of this charter, it’s poorly worded.”
The portion of text D’Agostino referenced reads: “No member of the School Committee shall, during the term for which he was elected, hold any other compensated City office or City employment under the jurisdiction of the School Committee, nor shall he be eligible for appointment to any compensated City office or City employment under the jurisdiction of the School Committee until one year after the term for which he was elected has expired.”
The provision is intended as a “cooling off period,” D’Agostino said.
Perry, who will officially take office in early January, said Monday that no staffing decisions have been made, but he continues to gather legal opinions from D’Agostino and other attorneys about his options.
“I’m doing my due diligence,” Perry said. “I’m talking to a lot of lawyers.”
He elaborated, “This council should not be stepping into this issue” because “I haven’t announced anything.”
A sitting councilor agreed.
Councilor Ryan Hamilton, who did not seek re-election after a single term, said “we’re dealing in speculation.”
“I don’t even know why we’re doing this right now,” he said of asking D’Agostino for advice about a hypothetical hire.
But Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan, who lost to Perry in the mayoral election, wanted to set a precedent for the incoming council.
“We’ve been under a microscope over the last three years,” Kannan said.
Councilor James McCarty agreed that "we cannot move Methuen forward by continuing to abuse the rules and giving elected officials jobs that have caused conflict that we are still entrenched in from two years ago."
Kannan said the process needs to be followed: If Perry wants to object the charter, he can file a home rule petition with the council, which could then send it off to the state ethics commission for possible approval from Gov. Charlie Baker.
Kannan said she heard from enough of the public about the potential hire to warrant D’Agostino’s take.
While recently serving on a charter review committee, Councilor Steve Saba felt strongly that the “cooling off” period mentioned in the charter should be two years. His idea was shot down by professionals helping out with the charter revision.
“This isn’t political," he said. "Long before anyone pulled papers or there was any talk of this new election, I made some serious attempts to set standards that wouldn’t allow, through a home rule petition even, any elected official to take a paid job for quite some time."
DiNatale did not comment when contacted for this article.