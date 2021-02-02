METHUEN — At least two city councilors are raising concerns about Mayor Neil Perry's appointment of Capt. Kris McCarthy to acting police chief following the recent departure of former Chief Joseph Solomon.
City Councilor Mike Simard brought up the issue at Monday night's council meeting, noting that the city may want to consider hiring someone from outside the department while a search is underway for a new chief.
"The current chief shares the same philosophy as the old chief," said Simard, who is the chairman of the council's Public Safety Committee and a Lawrence police officer. "I'm not comfortable with staying with this leadership. He (McCarthy) was groomed by the former chief."
According to Simard, McCarthy "served as our former chief’s right-hand man until now."
Solomon and police Capt. Greg Gallant were both placed on paid administrative leave in December after a scathing report from the state Inspector General accused the two of conspiring to manipulate union contract negotiations to benefit themselves at the cost of taxpayers. Solomon later retired, effective Jan. 15.
An audit of the department released in January by CNA, an outside consultant, found many other problems within the department, including favoritism, racism and a toxic culture of mistrust.
McCarthy was appointed acting chief by Perry after he put Solomon on paid leave. McCarthy did not return a phone message left on his voicemail at the station Tuesday.
Perry said he has taken a "very hands-on" approach with McCarthy and wants to implement some of the 23 recommendations from the recently completed police audit.
"I think there's positive morale" in the department, Perry said, adding that selection of a new chief "will be a very extensive process."
In the meantime, he said, "I'd like the other situation to be fully resolved first before we move on."
At Monday night's city council meeting, Simard said that McCarthy's close association with Solomon will only further divide the department.
"The public safety committee does not support your current direction as far as the chief's position now," Simard told Perry. "I wish we would consider an (outside) administrator until we get someone in there. The men and women of the department deserve that."
Simard suggested that the city do what Salem, New Hampshire, did when that city was looking for a new chief, which was to hire a retired police chief from outside the community to step in and take over until a full-time chief is found.
In that case, Salem hired former Andover police Chief Brian Pattullo as their interim leader. He served for 18 months in the post.
"I think it’s a crucial time right now in our Police Department," Simard said. "I think we need a fully independent civilian police administrator with no ties to come in and help right the ship until we can hire a permanent replacement. Mayor Perry has been very methodical with this whole process and I hope he opts to head in this direction."
Council Chairman Steve Saba said he agreed with Simard, adding during an interview Tuesday that "my concern is that because of the division in the department, we would be better off, sooner rather than later, bringing an outsider to run the department and clean things up."
He noted that a search for a new, full-time chief, could go on for months.
"It was obvious that people in the department were on one side or another," noted Saba, referring to those who supported the chief and those who didn't. "We should be able to bring somebody in from the outside who isn't on either side ... who has no loyalties or ties."
Negotiations over the chief's retirement package are underway. Meanwhile, the superior officers' union contract is still in arbitration.