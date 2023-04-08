METHUEN — Luis and Ana Arias of Methuen have plenty of experience managing businesses for other people.
But with the opening last month of their new restaurant, Arias’ Place, the couple can truly say that they are working for themselves.
“Our restaurant is catered to families,” Ana said. “We have music, but it’s not loud music. It’s a place where you can come with your mom, your wife and kids. Our food is mostly Caribbean food.”
Arias’ Place occupies the 1859 House on Hampshire Street, a historic structure that has served as a home for other restaurants, including Rosaria’s, the previous tenant.
Rosaria’s was there from 2009 to 2021, when Luis said the owners called him looking for help in finding a buyer for the restaurant, and he decided to buy it himself.
“I bought the building,” he said. “I set up my accounting office on the second floor and the first floor is the restaurant.”
Luis worked for three years as a bartender in his native Dominican Republic, at one of the high-end hotels in Santo Domingo that look out at the Caribbean Sea.
But when he came to the United States he turned his love of numbers into a career, and worked for a while as an accountant at the IRS. Along with his wife, he now handles the books for several restaurants in Lawrence’s vibrant dining scene.
Luis discovered that there were a lot of problems with the plumbing, electricity and heating systems inside the walls of 1859 House, which took two and a half years to refurbish.
“We made all the upgrades,” he said.
Now that those are completed, the restaurant offers a menu that combines Caribbean favorites with standard American fare.
“You know what you like,” Ana said. “You know when food is well cooked. You know the expectations you have. What we try to do here is meet the expectations of other people.”
The Caribbean dishes include several types of mofongo, made with smashed and fried plantain, pork rind and garlic. They can be served with shrimp or chicken and a choice of sauces, including creole, alfredo, vodka or coconut.
Arias’s Place also serves platters of finger food called picadera el patio, which come with fried salted pork, cheese, breaded chicken, sausage, salami, yuca and tostones. These are perfect for sharing with friends while enjoying a cocktail, Ana said.
“But we have regular things like chicken tenders and fries,” she said. “We have sandwiches.”
There are classic Cuban, steak and cheese, and grilled chicken club sandwiches, as well as hamburgers, while the main courses feature T-bone steaks, grilled churrasco or beef, pork chops in curry sauce and pulpa la braza, or grilled octopus.
These can all be enjoyed at around 85 seats on the first floor, while another 60 customers can be accommodated on a lower level that is currently serving as function space, and will eventually be turned into a sports bar, Ana said.
“It will depend on how it goes,” she said. “You can change your mind.”
While the guts of the building have been replaced, the interior hasn’t changed much, and Ana said she plans to enhance the decor with historic photographs.
“I like old things,” Ana said. “My house is from 1857. We are going to reinforce the story of the place.”
Ana admits that this post-pandemic period is a “weird” time to open a restaurant or any business, but she said that no time is perfect.
“It’s like having kids,” Ana said. “You’re never ready, you just have to do it.”
She said that they are still training staff, and establishing their restaurant’s social media presence on Yelp, Instagram and Facebook, but she believes in their future at the 1859 House.
“What we do know by experience is, it takes time,” Ana said. “It’s not going to work overnight. We’re going to keep working, slowly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.