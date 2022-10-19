METHUEN — Husband and wife Brandon and Nadezhda Saliba have found their calling by selling a product that is nearly impossible to find — roses that are guaranteed to last for at least one year.
Prior to opening Espoir Boston in February 2021, the couple had to first master the craft of creating “eternity roses.” Brandon Saliba said the process involves dehydrating the rose and then using a wax-based solution to maintain the flower’s original shape and feel. Bulgarian rose oil is used to keep the fragrance.
“They smell exactly how a rose would,” he said. “We had a lot of free time in 2020 during quarantine and it took us a few months to learn the preservation process, but once we did, people really loved it.”
A native of Bulgaria, Nadezhda Saliba said one of her fondest childhood memories was watching her grandmother in her rose garden.
“I wanted something that reminded me of home,” she said.
It was 2018 when Nadezhda Saliba first learned about eternity roses.
Brandon Saliba said when his wife moved to the United States three years ago, she brought the concept with her.
“We started researching and we saw they have them in the U.S. market, but not in the Boston area,” he said.
In addition to selling these rare roses, Brandon said Espoir Boston customizes orders.
“We can easily make it special, we have a different rose for every customer,” he said.
Although the business specializes in eternity roses, Brandon said the preservation process can be used for any flower.
“At the moment, we only offer rose boxes and bouquets, but in the future we will branch out to other flowers as well,” he said.
A lifelong Methuen resident, Brandon Saliba said he grew up watching his father operate a car repair business. This fueled his desire to also make a living as a business owner, and he went on to graduate from the University of Massachusetts Lowell with a degree in entrepreneurship.
“I was always used to working for myself,” he said. “It’s in my DNA to be my own boss.”
Customer Kylie Kang said she recently worked with Nadezhda to find the perfect roses for her bridesmaid proposals.
“She truly went above and beyond,” said Kang, adding that she had explored a plethora of other retailers including e-commerce giant Etsy. “Espoir was where I could get generously-sized two-inch roses that would really wow my recipients.”
Kang said she appreciated Nadezhda’s extensive knowledge not only about the product but about customizing the flower boxes and ensuring that they arrived at their respective destinations.
“All of my friends loved the presentation, color and the scent,” she said. “They all raved about how the scent would fill the room.”
Customer Dawn Venuto said she first heard about Espoir last year and was impressed with the pricing and the quality of the eternity roses.
“A year later all the roses I’ve purchased still look fabulous,” she said. “The owners are so sweet and put a lot of care into their business. I will definitely be going back for more this holiday season.”
