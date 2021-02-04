METHUEN — The hotline for people 75 and older to sign up for a vaccine has gone online.
A press release from the city indicates that people should call: 978-983-8915.
"To sign up, residents should call the hotline and leave a message with their name and telephone number," said the press release. "Council on Aging staff will return messages in the order they are received, and help residents to schedule an appointment."
The vaccines will be administered Friday, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
Because there are only 100 doses, it is likely the sign-up sheet will fill up fast. No specific time was given for when the vaccines would be administered on Friday.
"The city will open a limited COVID vaccine clinic at The Loop tomorrow," Perry said, adding that he "encourages residents who are unable to be served by the Methuen clinic to pursue other options to obtain a vaccination."
The clinic will be hosted on a recurring basis for registered and confirmed Methuen residents over age 75 at the former Avenue store at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St.
The clinic will distribute 100 doses per week, which is the city's current allocation from the state. Residents must either be a member of a group eligible under phase one of the state's rollout plan, or be 75 or older in order to receive a shot. Vaccines will be administered to those who schedule an appointment through the city's dedicated hotline.
After 100 slots are filled for the first clinics this week, the next 400 callers will be placed on a waitlist, and will be scheduled for vaccination appointments in future weeks. Calls will not be taken once 500 total spots have been filled.
For residents needing assistance with transportation, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transportation Authority (MVRTA) Office of Special Services can be reached at 978-469-6878 (select option 3) or via its website at mvrta.com.
"We are asking our seniors, especially those who may have limited vaccination options, to sign up for the city clinic," Mayor Perry said. "The city is doing everything possible to eliminate the risk of COVID-19 in Methuen. What's important for everyone to remember, though, is that the vaccine situation in Methuen and throughout the state is evolving constantly. We urge patience on the part of all residents as we navigate this process and work to vaccinate our most at-risk residents first with the resources we have available to us and carve a path out of this pandemic together."
Residents who have already made appointments at other vaccination sites should not cancel those appointments. While the city clinic is one potential option, residents should also be mindful of other avenues through which they can be vaccinated. More information about additional options are available through the state Department of Public Health.