METHUEN — Saturday’s fourth annual Methuen Day celebration is back and bigger than ever, with more than 75 vendor booths taking over Hampshire and Lowell Streets, along with open houses by the Police and Fire Departments and a Field of Honor display at the Nevins Memorial Library starting the whole day off.
Event organizer Eunice Zeigler, a councilor in the city’s East District, said the annual community street festival will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Field of Honor display at 305 Broadway includes 175 flags purchased by residents and community members dotting the lawn in memory of those they love and lost. Thirteen flags are placed in memory of those killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, including Sgt. Johanny Rosario, Zeigler said. The field of honor ceremony runs from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
More than 75 vendors will set up booths along Hampshire and Lowell Streets, which will be closed to traffic. Many nonprofits and school groups will also set up booths, holding raffles and other giveaways for residents. Blush and Brush’s Bridal Team will be doing makeovers and the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center is providing vaccinations, Zeigler said.
The Methuen Veterans Department is sponsoring a booth where residents can put on virtual reality glasses and experience a parachute simulation where they appear to jump out of a plane 1,200 feet over Nicholson Stadium.
“There’s a little bit of something for everyone,” Zeigler promised. “We encourage people to have fun. It’s a family-friendly event for all ages and a way to reimagine what the downtown can offer and focus on arts and culture.”
The Massachusetts State Police mounted unit will make an appearance during the Methuen Police Department’s open house between 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., while the Methuen Fire Department holds its open house with tours and vehicle and equipment demonstrations at the Central Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vehicles and equipment from the Department of Public Works are stationed at a “touch a truck” event near the Kids’ Corner in the parking lot at the intersection of Hampshire and Lowell Streets throughout the day.
Once a 10 a.m. opening ceremony with four-piece brass band the Presti Player, Bella Perrotta, JROTC members and others starts the event, ongoing entertainment will continue on two stages, with one dedicated kid-friendly stage featuring Bella Perrotta at 11:30 a.m., a Magic Puppets by Steve show at noon, and DJ Mike’s Dance Party at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., among other events.
The Spicket River Brewery will be serving craft beer to guests 21 and older in Food Truck Row, along with Thwaites Market and Kona Ice trucks. A full listing of food trucks and vendors is available at cityofmethuen.net/methuenday
A free trolley makes stops at 11 designated public parking lots to shuttle guests to and from the main Methuen Day festivities. Along the way, riders will be treated to a drive-by tour of historic Methuen buildings, Zeigler said.