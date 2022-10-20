METHUEN — After being shut down 15 months ago, the homeless shelter at the Days Inn on Pelham Street was recently re-opened by the state Department of Housing and Community Development. City officials, however, are upset that they weren't informed.
In the spring of 2020, the DHCD opened a shelter at the hotel for homeless individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the following months, the number of police responses to the Days Inn escalated by 40% and the shelter was closed on July 1, 2021.
Mayor Neil Perry said that on Oct. 14, he received a phone call from Linda Soucy of Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, Inc. — a local charity group — informing him that 55 Haitian immigrant families had been moved from Boston Medical Center to the Days Inn.
Perry sent city employees Kelly Townsend and Jazmin Nunez to investigate the situation. He said that within 15 minutes, they confirmed that there were indeed 55 Haitian immigrant families there.
“I couldn’t believe my ears,” the mayor said. “DHCD made the decision to move them into the city without so much as a courtesy phone call. This is the second time the state has done this to Methuen.”
Townsend and Nunez shared another observation that they deemed disturbing.
“Those 55 families were starving, they were unfed,” said Perry. “Shame on you, Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
In response, Perry contacted John Vargas, owner of Bada Bing Pizza, requesting that pizza and pasta be sent to the Days Inn.
“One hour later, those people were eating pizza and pasta,” said Perry, adding that Townsend and Nunez went to Market Basket with $750 in Methuen CARES gift cards to purchase non-perishable items for the families.
“In the worst of times, you see the best of Methuen," the mayor said.
Perry remained furious that the state sent those families to the Days Inn without any prior notice to the city.
The state agency asked the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood group to assist the families with applications for food and low income housing, as well as enrollment in the Methuen Public Schools.
Perry sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Methuen’s state delegation and the DHCD sharply opposing the state’s actions.
“I did receive an apology from DHCD, but I’m telling you, that’s not enough,” said Perry.
Polito also assured him that the situation at the Days Inn will be handled at no cost to the city.
City Council Chairman DJ Beauregard said Methuen cannot serve as “the region’s social service organization.”
“True to form, the owner of the Days Inn is making a killing on what amounts to yet another local humanitarian crisis. It’s very, very sad,” he said. “Shame on state officials for not stepping up here; they’ve largely left our local government to deal with this on its own and on the taxpayer’s dime, it’s so wrong. Mayor Perry is doing his best to address this situation in a compassionate way that makes sense for the people of Methuen.”
DHCD spokeswoman Samantha Kaufman said the agency is required by law to provide shelter to “all eligible households with children under 21 and pregnant people including recent arrivals to Massachusetts.”
“DHCD is currently sheltering a limited number of families in available motels, which DHCD may use when there are no open units in the shelter system,” she said. “All families in the shelter program receive services including three meals a day, assistance with housing and case management work. DHCD is working closely with other state agencies, local entities and service providers to address the needs of the families that are currently housed in Methuen.”
