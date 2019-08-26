METHUEN —After a dead horse in Methuen was found to have EEE on Monday, residents were encouraged to limit outdoor activities after sunset for the foreseeable future and monitor mosquito spraying scheduled for this week.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health elevated the city's risk for EEE to "critical" after a horse in the western portion of the city died from EEE, according to a joint statement from city officials.
After learning of the situation in Methuen, Andover also raised its EEE risk from moderate to high. Officials in Andover, Boxford and Pelham, New Hampshire have received recent reports of mosquitoes testing positive for EEE.
The Methuen horse died on Aug. 23 and tested positive for the virus on Monday, the statement said. A positive EEE test in an animal automatically raises a community's threat level to "critical," which is the highest level.
As a result of the designation, Methuen's emergency management team met met Monday afternoon to come up with a plan.
The following city officials were present: Mayor James Jajuga, his Chief of Staff Paul Fahey, School Superintendent Brandi Kwong, Police Chief Joseph Solomon, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy, Fire Communications Director John Molori, Economic and Community Development Director William Buckley, Public Health Agent Amy Ewing, School Facilities Director Bruce Stella, School Athletics Director Matt Curran and Recreation Director Bill Pare.
The group decided to activate the Methuen Emergency Operations Center at 4:30 p.m. Monday for any resident to call with questions or concerns. The phone number is 978-382-3360. It will remain open until at least 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials also said that the Methuen Health Department will provide staff starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday to field citizens calls and concerns. The health department can be reached at 978-983-8661 during normal business hours.
Additional phone resources will be made available outside normal business hours if needed, officials said. Residents are encouraged to visit the city website for regular updates.
Areas west of Route 93 will undergo mosquito spraying from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday evening, weather permitting. In case of poor weather, spraying will occur on Thursday.
The city will formally request to the Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District that the entire city, including parks and fields to be sprayed for mosquitoes.
Methuen is part of the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District, a state agency that provides mosquito control activities to 36 communities in the region. The district ultimately determines when and where spraying occurs on a priority basis.
All outdoor events and public school sports practices and games on city property will have a hard end time of 7 p.m. until Sept. 30.
All outdoor events and public school sports practices and games on city property will have a hard end time of 6 p.m. from Oct. 1 through the first hard frost.
Methuen Public Schools will distribute to families and students a revised schedule of athletic, band and other outdoor events.
"We are taking all precautions against EEE," Mayor Jajuga said. "It is not common for a community in Essex County to face this level of concern for the virus, and we hope all residents read and follow these vital safety guidelines."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections or encephalitis. EEE causes very few human cases each year but can be fatal or leave victims with serious, lifelong complications.
The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up and/or wearing repellent.
Health officials say homeowners should limit the number of places around property for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change water in birdbaths frequently.