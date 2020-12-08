METHUEN — A plan to increase the salaries of elected officials starting in 2022 may be dead on arrival as members of the City Council, which must approve the pay hikes, are already speaking out against the idea.
City Council Chairman James McCarty filed a proposal Monday night that would have increased the mayor's salary from $80,000 to $100,000 while hiking City Council pay from $4,800 to $10,000 with the chairman and vice chairman making $12,500 and $15,000 respectively.
McCarty included the School Committee in his pay hike plan, suggesting they should earn a stipend of $5,000 each. The changes, if approved this year, wouldn't go into effect until 2022.
The idea was not well-received.
City Council Vice Chairman D.J. Beauregard said in a text message to The Eagle-Tribune that he was against it — particularly in this time of economic hardship.
"Is the mayor of Methuen underpaid compared to other municipal CEOs in the area?" he asked. "Yes, and the salary for that position should be increased at some point."
He added that increasing the pay for councilors should also be discussed, "at some point down the road."
"However, while it's never a good time to have this discussion, now is the worst possible time to have it," he said. "We're in the midst of a pandemic and economic crisis. Residents are out of work and can't pay their bills."
City Councilor Joel Faretra, who is ineligible to receive any stipend because his employer, CREST Collaborative, takes money from the city, said it was "tone deaf to double the salary of councilors and triple the salary of the chairman" considering what's going on in the community. He said he would be in favor of an incremental raise for the mayor, but not a $20,000 increase.
City Councilor Eunice Zeigler said the proposal was ill-considered.
"I don't think we should even be taking this up right now," she said. "I don't see the reason to have this conversation."
In an effort at compromise, City Councilor Steve Saba made a motion to send the proposal to the Finance Committee, which he is chairman of. The council voted 6-3 in favor of moving the proposal to that committee, with councilors Saba, McCarty, Faretra, Nicholas DiZoglio and Mike Simard voting in favor. Voting against it were Zeigler, Beauregard and Jessica Finocchiaro.
McCarty said the vote to send his proposal to the committee was akin to killing it altogether.
"This is the second time I've made this attempt," he said. "I'll have to wait another couple of years. Sending it to the Finance Committee was their polite way of saying 'No.'"
Saba disagreed, saying Tuesday that he still thinks his committee could work on a proposal that would give a $20,000 raise to the mayor while also doing something for other, elected officials.
"It's reasonable to bring the mayor's pay to $100,000," he said. "But I could not agree with a 100% to 130% increases for the City Council. I don't think that's reasonable at all."
He added, "I think it should be evaluated, thought out, so that we come up with a program that's fair and sustainable."
McCarty said his proposal was commensurate with what other communities of similar size are paying their elected officials.
He read two letters of support from previous mayors Dennis DiZoglio and William Manzi III, both of whom said the raises were long overdue.
"It's the right thing to do," McCarty said. "Everyone knows we are underpaid severely compared to other communities our size. That's a fact. But no one wants to do it."
He said the timing is never right to vote on raises for elected officials.
"Two years ago it wasn't the right timing," he said. "Ten years ago wasn't the right timing. Twenty years ago it wasn't. I'm curious, what would be the right timing? Every week we are knee-deep in the battle in Methuen."
Mayor Neil Perry agreed, saying Tuesday, "I know it's not popular, but he's right."
Perry, who has a pension from Raytheon, where he worked for more than 30 years, only takes $68,000 of the $80,000 salary he's eligible for.
He said he's going to run for one more term but then, "I'm done."
As such, he suggested the council could vote to implement the pay raise in 2024.
"I'm not asking for a pay raise for me," he said. "The council should consider what comes after me."