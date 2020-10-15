METHUEN — In-school classes for students in grades 5-8 and 10-12 will not begin on Oct. 26 as originally planned, the superintendent announced Thursday.
After meeting with Mayor Neil Perry and city health officials, Superintendent Brandi Kwong sent an email to parents announcing that the original back-to-school date of Oct. 26 for middle and high school students is being delayed indefinitely.
"The current data show that middle school-aged students represent the highest number of positive COVID cases in Methuen in the under 19 category," she said in her email, which has been posted on social media. "We are also experiencing staffing deficits at Methuen High School which make it challenging to reopen the entire school."
Currently, students in grades K-4 and grade 9 are in the hybrid model of two days in-school classes and two days out of school with Wednesdays off for cleaning and sanitizing. The students are divided into two cohorts to avoid overcrowding during in-school classes.
Some students have elected to do online learning only.
On Oct. 26, the plan had been for the rest of the grades to enter the hybrid model.