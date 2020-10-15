METHUEN — In-school classes for students in grades 5-8 and 10-12 will not begin on Oct. 26 as originally planned, the superintendent announced Thursday.
After meeting with Mayor Neil Perry and city health officials, Superintendent Brandi Kwong sent an email to parents announcing that the original back-to-school date of Oct. 26 for middle and high school students is being delayed indefinitely.
"The current data show that middle school-aged students represent the highest number of positive COVID cases in Methuen in the under 19 category," she said in her email, which was then posted on social media. "We are also experiencing staffing deficits at Methuen High School which make it challenging to reopen the entire school."
Currently, students in grades K-4 and grade nine are in a hybrid model, divided into two cohorts to avoid overcrowding during in-school classes. Each cohort attends in-person classes two days each week and has two days of remote learning. Both cohorts learn from home on Wednesdays so school buildings can be cleaned and sanitized.
On Oct. 26, the plan had been for the rest of the grades to enter the hybrid model.
Parents reacted with anger, sadness and disbelief that even though some of the city's numbers weren't that bad, they were bad enough to delay reopening for all grades.
Some said the decision was discriminatory.
Joel Faretra, a parent of a high school junior, said the numbers "do not show me there needs to be a delay for in-person learning for grades 5-8 and 10-12."
"We listened to the numbers where there have been no cases transmitted the first two weeks of hybrid learning," said Faretra, who is also a City Councilor. "There were eight cases citywide of school-age students last week, according to the data presented yesterday."
Parent Stacie Doyle Cashman, who has an eighth grader and a fourth grader, agreed with Faretra, noting: "The numbers don’t justify keeping certain grades home."
She said her daughter in fourth grade, who is attending in-person classes on the hybrid model, enjoys school and feels safe there. Meanwhile her son, who is relegated to online classes only, is suffering.
"From a personal perspective, my son is an eighth grader and what he does now determines what classes he is in next year," she said. "He was a straight-A student last year, on the Scholar List all three trimesters.
"He is really struggling with the remote learning. This trimester he has two Cs already. He is frustrated and falling behind. If this is happening to him, I can only imagine what is happening to the kids that struggle anyway."
Laurie Devereaux, also the mother of a student in eighth grade, said it didn't seem fair that children in grades K-4 and grade 9 could continue the hybrid model while other students must stay home.
"Don't tell me ninth graders are more important than eighth graders," she said. "This infuriates me. It's not fair."
"The other students have a right to meet their teachers," she said. "They have a right to the same access. What's go everybody irate is that (the district) is picking and choosing who to educate."
She said that up until now, Mayor Neil Perry and Superintendent Kwong had been doing a "great job."
Now, she said, "this is on them."
Kwong, who did not return phone calls or text messages seeking comment, said in her email that the schools have not experienced a serious outbreak, although there have been at least four positive tests of students and one positive test of a teacher.
"While the citywide metrics show evidence of community spread, we have not experienced any school-based clusters since the opening of in-person learning on 10/5. The citywide data suggest cases are spreading primarily through households."
Further, she said, the experience for students overall over the past two weeks have been "extremely positive."
She said the district, in conjunction with city and school health officials, will reassess the situation every week and send out notification every Thursday.