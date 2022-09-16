METHUEN — The school district, in concert with the Methuen Police Department, will be implementing a new morning traffic plan at Tenney Grammar School.
The plan is expected to take effect on Sept. 19, it was announced at Monday night’s School Committee meeting.
Police Chief Scott McNamara said the current, single file drop-off line will be divided into two lines. The change will allow an additional 40 cars into the school’s driveway.
“Getting those 40 cars off the road will be a big win for us,” said McNamara. “It’s certainly something worth trying.”
School Superintendent Brandi Kwong said cars are backed up onto Pleasant Street.
“That’s causing a lot of consternation, the traffic is down past the Searles Building,” she said, adding that traffic volume is particularly high at Tenney’s Lower School.
Kwong said the new traffic configuration would be similar to how the go-karts are set up at Jay Gee’s Ice Cream and Fun Center.
Significant steps need to be taken to inform parents about the change, she said.
“We need big visual signals to do all this,” Kwong said.
In addition, with more students riding the bus this year, the iPhone app, WheresTheBus, will be available to Methuen families on Oct. 1. The app will allow parents to see the location of their child’s bus in real time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.