METHUEN — The long-awaited audit of the city's Department of Public Works is underway, after the City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $78,950 to pay a Ohio-based financial consulting company to scrutinize the policies and practices of the department, including the water division.
The top-to-bottom review comes four months after an employee filed a sexual harassment lawsuit over claims in the Department of Public Works. However, Mayor Neil Perry said it has always been his intention to audit all city departments and that the DPW is simply next on his list.
Councilors approved Cincinnati-based Raftelis to conduct the audit after it was the highest bidder for the contract to conduct a performance audit, with Perry estimating the scope of work will be conducted within six months if not sooner.
“The intent is to get this done within the calendar year,” Perry said at the August meeting of the City Council, where councilors unanimously awarded the contract to Raftelis.
As outlined in the city's contract with Raftelis, the audit will examine the department's “operational procedures, staffing levels, hiring practices, communications, overall management systems and practices,” among other items. Recommendations will be made with respect to grievance responses, discipline procedures and best management practices to “promote high quality employee performance,” according to the contract.
Similar to the January 2021 audit of the Methuen Police Department, the DPW audit will review professional standards and accountability and review promotion practices.
According to Mayor Perry, Public Works personnel interviewed can be assured complete anonymity in order to ensure objective reporting. The findings of the assessment will not be made public until Perry chooses to do so.
Although the firm conducting the audit is based in Ohio, Perry plans to have them do interviews and other related work at City Hall as much as possible, he said. A total of $9,760 has been allocated for airfare, hotel, car rental and other per diem costs related to travel for the team of six Raftelis staff members working on the project, according to the contract.
“The goal is, just as it was with the Police Department, not only to provide a report but to have the auditor come to (the City Council meeting) and brief the council on what the findings were,” Perry told councilors earlier this month.
The Police Department audit and a scathing report from the Inspector General's office — along with public outcry — led to the suspension and ultimately retirement of former police Chief Joseph Solomon. Police Capt. Greg Gallant was placed on paid administrative leave.
“The police audit got a lot of hype in the community and I think the DPW is just as important,” said Councilor Mike Simard. “I want to thank the mayor for following through on it. The men and women of the DPW deserve this audit. ... I think this will help them to become more efficient, get the help and funding and it’s a step in the right direction.”
Audits have always been in Perry's long-range plan.
"We want a professional audit, to see what we are doing wrong and what we are doing correct," the mayor has said.
Last spring, Krystal DePardo, the principal clerk in the Water Department since October 2012, filed a suit in U.S. District Court in Boston that said she "endured direct and indirect sexual harassment and a sexually hostile work environment" due to the conduct of her supervisor, Superintendent Daryl Laurenza, and other Water Department employees.
Due to the harassment, DePardo said she started suffering "migraines, colitis and (had) to increase her treatment with a therapist." She also "endured great emotional distress, which compelled her to stop reporting for work," according to the suit filed by Boston attorney James Hykel.
She stopped reporting for work on Oct. 21, 2019, and remains on paid administrative leave, according to the lawsuit.
Hykel said Monday that the case is in the pre-trial phase.