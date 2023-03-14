METHUEN — The Department of Public Works is hoping to hire six young people this summer for temporary jobs.
That has been standard practice in the department for decades, but the number of applicants fell in recent years and DPW Director Patrick Bower wants to reverse the trend.
“Our intention this year is to begin to market the program in the spring by reaching out to the school department, posting on job boards and social media, reaching out to MAN, Inc. (Methuen Arlington Neighborhood) and advertising in the local newspaper,” Bowers said in a report.
City Councilor Joel Faretra, who asked Bower to provide an update on the program to the council, said its value was highlighted during the budget process last June.
The program provides valuable summer jobs for students, Faretra said, while allowing them to consider working for the DPW as a career, and also “helps the DPW with bodies.”
“It also helps with the budget, because you’re not using overtime,” he said. “Instead of having overtime to fill when people go on vacation, now we have extra workers” to take over those hours.
The jobs have traditionally paid between $12 and $14 per hour, Bowers said, although the funds budgeted for temporary help in his department have already been spent this year.
“Over the last several months this line has been used to fund the employment of, most notably, a part-time custodian that was hired to replace a long-term employee who went out suddenly with a significant health issue,” Bower said.
He said that to compensate, he would be seeking approval to use funds from the personal services portion of the DPW budget.
“I will be requesting a transfer to the temporary help line to prepare for the seasonal help program starting approximately June 1,” Bower said.
