METHUEN — The city has ended the year with a record amount of free cash on hand — $12.9 million — an increase of $8 million or 168% over last year — after the money was certified last month, Mayor Neil Perry said Wednesday. According to officials, the amount is the highest in at least two decades, if not the highest in city history.
Last year, Methuen was certified to have $4,810,652 in free cash.
The increase in free cash this year — a sum independent from the $46 million in federal COVID aid received by the city — was largely due to fiscal year 2021’s non-property tax revenue coming in approximately $3 million higher than budgeted, the mayor said. Budget turnbacks from the City Council in the amount of $3.8 million and a decrease of $1.9 million of property taxes also factored into what Perry and fiscal overseer Sean Cronin deemed a “positive development” for Methuen.
In 2018, Cronin stepped in as the city’s fiscal stability officer after the School Department overran its fiscal 2018 budget by nearly $3.8 million. As a result, a home rule petition was filed to borrow that money and a stipulation outlining Cronin’s role was included in the petition. It is the lowest form of the state financial oversight municipalities can expect as the result of a borrowing request.
In his weekly “Mayor’s Minutes” talk show aired on Methuen Community TV and streamed on Facebook, Perry said he intends to preserve the funds and maintain the “sound fiscal practices” the city has used to bolster its free cash kitty.
“It’s important to have a sound conservative fiscal forecast and base,” the mayor said. “Our alert to you is that it could go as quickly as it came.”
According to City Councilor Joel Faretra, a guest on the mayor’s talk show Wednesday, Methuen’s significant free cash amount should serve as a constant reminder to both residents and local leaders of just how far the city has come — and how far it could fall.
“The reason Sean Cronin is involved is that we had to borrow that money in the first place,” Faretra said, referring to the $4 million 2018 School Department overspend. “The importance of having that money in reserve is that when situations like that occur, we don’t have to cry to Mom and Dad and ask for money: We can take care of business ourselves.”
While praising the solid work of the current group of city department heads, Perry said he continues to hold monthly meetings to discuss the city budget so that municipal finances remain intact.
“We don’t wait until we’re $3 million in the hole. I’ll say, ‘You’re spending ahead of rate here, what’s going on?’ You have to get that in control,’” Perry said. “The department heads have done a great job ... . When all this stuff goes on about city workers, keep in mind that this group has helped us get to where we are. We need to only use that money when we need it, but we need to manage our budget so we don’t end up like 2018 again, because there’s no need for that.”