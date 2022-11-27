METHUEN 一 Between the Police and Fire departments, there are approximately 228 fearless men and women working around the clock to keep Methuen safe. From this group, Police Sgt. Matthew Mueskes and Firefighter Sean Wholley were recognized by the Methuen Exchange Club as being the best first responders of 2022.
Wholly was named Firefighter of the Year during the Exchange Club’s annual awards ceremony for first responders on Nov. 15 at the Irish Cottage.
Deputy Chief Daniel Donahue, who submitted the nomination, said Wholley had some time off at the end of June and went up to New Hampshire to go surfing off Seabrook Beach.
A storm off the coast was generating rough surf conditions and powerful rip currents. Donahue said that from June 24 to 25, more than 100 people were rescued from the ocean between the shoreline communities of Hampton and Rye.
Donahue said Wholly was in the water for only 15 minutes when he noticed a woman on a boogie board who was caught in a rip current.
According to the National Weather Service, someone caught in this aquatic vice grip can be carried several hundred yards off shore at an average speed of two feet per second.
“He heard screams for help,” said Donahue, adding that the woman was completely out of energy and held onto Wholly’s ankles as he swam to shore.
Donahue said Wholly went back out and after another 15 minutes, he found a man, about 20 years old, on a bodyboard who was also trapped in a rip current.
“The kid was too tired to pick himself up on the board,” said Donahue.
Yet, Wholly was still able to make the rescue.
“Within a half hour, he rescued two different people,” said Donahue. “It’s awesome but not surprising to know that Sean did that. That’s the kind of person he is.”
Mueskes was lauded as Police Officer of the Year for his leadership as the department went through the rigorous process of becoming certified by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition and sincerely appreciate all the hard work and dedication from all members of our department,” said Mueskes. “I’m proud to work for a respected police department and look forward to continued success for our organization.”
He also expressed his gratitude to Lt. Eric Ferriera and Andover Lt. Edward Guy for their guidance throughout the process.
Mueskes joined the department’s Accreditation Unit in May 2021 shortly after its formation. In the months that followed, he facilitated a complete overhaul of more than 250 policies and electronic forms as well as updating several procedures.
“Sgt. Mueskes’ efforts have helped to usher in a new age of the Methuen Police Department whereby professionalism and accountability are emphasized through memorialization,” said Chief Scott McNamara. “Largely because of his efforts and his extraordinary ability to pull the various facets of our department together, the Methuen Police Department is now officially recognized as a certified law enforcement agency by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.”
McNamara also described Mueskes as a “consummate professional always striving for perfection.”
“Sgt. Mueskes continues to push the department to be better,” he said. “Instead of relaxing and enjoying this great accomplishment, he is pushing the department toward Accelerated Accreditation. With Sgt. Mueskes leading the charge, I am confident we will accomplish this long sought-after goal.”
The assessment for full accreditation is scheduled for Dec. 12 to 13.
In 2018, Mueskes received the department’s Life Saving Award for reviving a man who had choked on food and stopped breathing.
In addition to being recognized by the Exchange Club, Wholly and Mueskes received citations from the state Senate and House of Representatives.
