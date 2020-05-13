Methuen facing $6M budget deficit

METHUEN — The coronavirus is not only taking a toll on the nation's physical health. It is also taking a toll on the fiscal health of its cities and towns.
Methuen is no exception.
According to Mayor Neil Perry, the budget for next year is already nearly $6 million "in the red." As such, Perry has implemented a spending freeze for all city departments.
"We are currently looking at probably a $5.7 million shortfall in revenues for FY '21," he told the City Council last week. "From everything we can see now, there is a gap of $5.7 million."
But he stressed in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune that amount is likely to change before fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1, 2020.
"That number's going to move," he said. "It is an estimate by the CAFO."
The CAFO, or chief administrative financial officer, is Maggie Dupree, who was hired about a year ago to keep a close eye on city finances in the wake of a $3.8 million state bailout brought on by poor budgeting in the School Department in 2018.
Dupree did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Perry said he and Dupree "reached that number based on discussions with the state."
The state has been warning of a massive shortfall in revenue in the coming months and years as the coronavirus shutdown has resulted in huge drops in tax collections, including sales and income taxes.
Local taxes, like the meals tax, will also go down because restaurants and bars shut down.
Meanwhile, state and local officials are waiting for Congress and President Donald Trump to pass an aid bill that would send money to state coffers that would then be passed along to cities and towns to pay for programs and salaries of teachers, firefighters and police, among others.
"If the feds send a lot of money, that could change a lot of things," Perry said.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan said she is continuing the push for funding for states.
"When someone gets sick and needs to get to the hospital, it’s not the federal government sending an ambulance," Trahan said in an emailed statement Monday. "It’s local government. With businesses closed and workers at home, state and local governments have seen a sudden and dramatic deterioration in revenue while they continue to provide emergency services we need as a community to get through this crisis.”
She said the last round of federal funding under he CARES Act provided a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for state and local governments, which she called "an important downpayment to help mitigate these losses. However, Congress has an obligation to ensure that no municipality is forced to consider bankruptcy for simply keeping their residents safe and healthy.”
Perry said on his Monday "Mayor's Minutes" show on Methuen TV.org that he and school Superintendent Sandi Kwong met with the leaders of all the unions Monday to discuss the budget issues.
"We brought the unions together today and we said, 'This is where we are heading into 2021,'" he said. "It's not us vs. the unions. It's all about us crafting a solution."
He said at this time, he doesn't foresee having to make any layoffs.
"March and April revenues for this fiscal year are in pretty good condition," he said, adding that the Legislature recently passed a bill allowing cities and towns to immediately spend free cash — the surplus left at the end of every budget cycle — rather than having to wait until the fall.
"We will be able to use free cash right away," he said.
City Councilor Steve Saba, chairman of the council's Budget and Finance Committee, said he has expressed concern to the mayor about the use of free cash which, coincidentally, is at $5.7 million, or the size of the estimated budget shortfall for next year.
"If this financial situation goes beyond 2021, and maybe COVID-19 comes back in the fall, with businesses closing up permanently, my concern to the mayor, and I've said this in every meeting, he needs to do dramatic cost-containment to this current budget," Saba said. "I know he feels like we're going to be OK and end up in the black, that's not good enough. The more he can save from this budget, the better the city will survive without taking a drastic hit next year."