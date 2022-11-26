METHUEN — The 29th annual Festival of Trees in Methuen features over 200 beautiful trees, mini-trees and wreaths, a $5,000 cash raffle, a holiday gift shop and a visit from Santa. A raffle for the decorated trees will be held at the conclusion of the event.
This year’s Festival opened at 13 Branch St. on Nov. 19 and is running until Dec. 3. Visitors are welcome from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
To improve the overall experience for every visitor, timed tickets are required for admission and must be purchased online prior to arrival. Admission is available in 10-minute increments and attendance will be limited for each timeslot, but people can stay as long as they like.
Proceeds from the Festival of Trees go to preserve the heritage and monuments of Methuen and the Merrimack Valley. Admission tickets, raffle tickets and the online auction, along with dates for free, seniors-only opportunities can all be found at methuenfestivaloftrees.com. Festival admission is $12 and children under 10 can visit for free.
