METHUEN — Several school areas and parks will be sprayed Wednesday evening to prevent West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases, the mayor’s office announced.
There has not been a positive case of West Nile, Mayor Neil Perry’s office stressed, but this proactive measure allows sports and other nighttime activities to be played after dark until the first frost.
According to a press release from the mayor’s office, the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District will spray Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. until midnight or the spraying is complete.
Spraying will take place in the areas of Methuen High School, Marsh School, Comprehensive Grammar School, Ashford School field, and Tenney Grammar School. Francis Morse Park, Veterans Park, Raymond Martin Park, and Sargent Field will also be treated.
“I’d like to thank NEMMC for preemptively spraying Methuen schools and public parks,” Perry said in a statement. “This treatment to public areas will help to prevent West Nile and other mosquito carried disease from spreading to Methuen.”
The vehicle doing the spraying is a mid-sized white pickup truck with a NEMMC seal. It will be driving slowly through the designated areas with yellow lights activated, the mayor’s office said.
Residents and pets are asked to stay indoors while the vehicle is in the area being sprayed. Air conditioners may remain on, though doors and windows on the street side should be closed. They may be reopened within a half-hour after the truck passes.