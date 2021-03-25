METHUEN -- Mayor Neil Perry says the city is getting short-changed by the federal government, which is doling out more money to smaller communities with fewer COVID-19 cases under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.
In a Tuesday letter to state and federal legislators, Perry said Methuen's allotment of $14 million pales in comparison to smaller cities and towns and even comparably sized communities across the state.
"Cities with a much smaller population, like Fitchburg, or Northampton or Gloucester, are receiving funding far greater than that which is being allocated to Methuen," he wrote in the letter, which was sent to U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, along with members of the delegation representing Methuen in the Statehouse.
Perry included a chart with the letter showing that while Methuen has a population of approximately 50,000, Gloucester, a city of about 30,000, is due to get more than $23 million via the American Rescue Plan. Fitchburg, with about 42,000 people, is on tap for $32.5 million while Haverhill, a city of 65,000, is scheduled to receive $38.2 million. Even a community as small as North Hampton, with a population of around 22,000, is getting more -- about $22.5 million.
"The pandemic had a disastrous effect on residents and businesses alike in every community, and especially the 20 so-called equity cities," he said, referring to the 20 communities in the state designated by the governor's office as having been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. "I would call to your attention that like Methuen, Fitchburg is one of the 20 so-called 'Equity Cities' in Massachusetts, while the others are not."
He went to remark, "I cannot help but wonder why Methuen continues to be relatively overlooked when funding is released."
According to Gov. Charlie Baker's office, help may be on the way.
“After hearing directly from community leaders, the governor plans to distribute more funding to these cities to make up for the issues these hard-hit communities are experiencing as a result of Congress’s funding restrictions,” said Terry MacCormack, deputy communications director for the Baker-Polito administration.
As the federal money isn't scheduled to be distributed to the states for several weeks, a lot of work is being done now behind the scenes and publicly to increase Methuen's share of the money.
State Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Frank Moran and Christina Minicucci -- all of whom represent parts of the city -- sent a joint letter to Baker decrying the funding for Methuen.
"We ... concur that the distribution of funds to the city under the current formula of the American Rescue Act does not represent the challenges that the city is facing resulting from the impact of COVID-19," they wrote, adding that they were requesting a dialogue with the governor's office.
State Sen. Diana Dizoglio, D-Methuen, said "certain municipalities, Methuen among them, seemingly received the short end of the stick. My team has reached out to the state Department of Revenue to review the city’s concerns and we look forward to their response as soon as possible. Equity is absolutely imperative in ensuring our communities have the support they need at this time.”
She noted that the American Rescue Plan is playing an "essential role in supporting efforts to expand vaccines, safely reopen schools and help Massachusetts families make ends meet. It is critical that all of our communities receive the resources they need out of the relief package."
Trahan signed on to a letter from the entire Massachusetts Congressional Delegation sent to the U.S. Treasury Secretary Wednesday seeking "flexibility" in the way the state doles out the federal aid to cities and towns.
In the end, Methuen may end up getting more money, but that depends on how successful federal lawmakers like Trahan are in negotiating with the Treasury Department, according to Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, which recently released estimates of the amount of money each community in the state would receive.
"I think Methuen is going to be in a good place," Beckwith said. "The mayor is doing an excellent job advocating for his city."
He said the issue is complicated by a federal law -- the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program -- which was passed by Congress in 1974 and established "entitlement cities" that are benefitting more than "non-entitlement" cities. Methuen is not an entitlement city.
Congress, when it passed the American Rescue Plan, said the formula for COVID assistance should be based on the CDBG funding formula, automatically benefiting entitlement cities at the expense of others without that designation.
"The federal delegation is hard at work on this," Beckwith said.
In the letter sent to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the state's Congressional delegation laid out an argument against using the CDBG funding formula for doling out COVID-19 aid.
"In some cases, these non-entitlement cities are communities of color and immigrant communities," they wrote. "These communities have experienced a disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (and) they will need more federal support."
The letter went on to request that discretion be used "to delineate that the state allocations are flexible and can be used to help any municipality that may need extra funding as a result of being historically disadvantaged or that is in need of additional help as a result of the negative impacts of the pandemic."