METHUEN — A Methuen third-grader earned national recognition and a $1,000 scholarship by growing a colossal cabbage in her backyard.
Nadia Taboucherani, a student at Fellowship Christian Academy, was handed a palm-sized potted plant at school in late May as part of Bonnie Plant's Cabbage Program. She took it home, and by the end of July, grew leafy greens large enough to hide behind.
Nadia's school is one of 126 across the state that participated in the program for third-graders this year. The sponsoring company has trucked out free, oversize cabbage plants to classrooms across the country since 2002. Organizers hope to cultivate an interest in youngsters to care for their own food.
After about 10 weeks — when the plants are estimated to peak — participating third-grade teachers choose the best cabbage in the class based on size or appearance. Bonnie Plants collects those entries and numbers them. State agriculture departments choose winners at random.
Other area schools that participated this year include West Elementary in Andover, as well as Marsh Grammar School, Donald P. Timony Grammar and the Islamic Academy for Peace, all in Methuen.
A spokesperson for Bonnie Plants said Massachusetts doesn't have as many participating schools as other states and the company hopes to expand participation next year.
A taste for cabbage isn't required.
Nadia admits she isn't likely to dive fork-first into a bowl of the steaming vegetable. Instead, she gifted her giant plant to a neighbor, who made a Spanish dish from it.
The head of the cabbage weighed in at 14 pounds — the equivalent to roughly 63 cups.
"I was surprised I won," Nadia said. "I watered it every day and turned it to the sun."
Carrie Taboucherani said her daughter's school project was a continuation of some gardening lessons already happening at home.
"I do the yard gardening and Nadia helps with watering the marigolds, impatiens, lilies," she said.
Her daughter's classroom also talked about growing healthy foods.
Interested teachers can visit bonniecabbageprogram.com.