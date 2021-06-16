METHUEN — June is Alzheimer's and Brain awareness month and local organizations are "going purple" to help bring attention to the Alzheimer's Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Andover on Oct. 3.
Some of the locations sporting purple include: Methuen Rail Trail with a purple display for two miles; Chipotle, 90 Pleasant Valley Road, hosting a dine and donate event June 19 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a flyer from the website act.alz.org/NEM; Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, will be featuring titles about Alzheimer's and will host a purple display; Mann Orchard, 27 Pleasant Valley St., staff wearing purple; Ellie's Farmhouse, 436 Broadway, purple display and collecting donations all week; The Country Kitchen, 18 Hampshire St., purple display and staff wearing purple; Chris' Famous Pizza, 124 Lowell St., purple display and staff wearing purple; Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St., purple display and activities for residents.
Lawrence Elks meat raffle
LAWRENCE — The Meat Raffle is back.
The Lawrence Elks #65, 652 Andover St., Lawrence, is once again holding its annual event on June 26, at 1 p.m. There will be 12 games of Steak, Breakfast, Cookout and other packages. Open to members and guests. Anyone with questions should contact the Lodge at 978-687-7274.
Jr. Hillies football program registration now open
HAVERHILL — Registration for the Jr. Hillies football program is now open for the Haverhill youth football program for students in grades 5 to 8. Coached by Chris Farrell, the team practices three times a week at Haverhill Stadium and has games on Sunday. More information is available at haverhillyouthfootball.com.
Police Department invites Haverhill residents to accreditation meeting
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department will host a public meeting on Monday, June 21, to update the community on the current status of its Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' (CALEA) national accreditation process.
From 1 to 3 p.m., the public is invited to call in to offer feedback on or discuss issues surrounding police policies and procedures such as use of force, hiring and recruitment, evidence and juvenile operations. Calls will be accepted at 978-722-1511. Starting at 4 p.m., an in-person session will be held at the 40 Bailey Blvd. station where the public can meet with representatives from the CALEA, the best practices group set to certify the Police Department.
Hike for Hope raises $130,000 to help alleviate food insecurity
LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries raised $130,000 to help alleviate food insecurity during its 22nd annual Hike for Hope Challenge, a virtual/in-person 5k walk/run held during the May 22 weekend. Returning premier sponsor was New Balance Foundation. The three part challenge included the hike, food collection, and fundraising.
A 200-strong community gathered through the Charge Running APP for the greater good, many of whom walked the Andover route and stopped at the check points to win prizes at Town Hall, Spark Fitness, A3 Fitness and Free Christian Church.
Marieinez Bernal, who won the Most Social Individual prize said "Wow!! We are the champions, and this is an amazing feeling to support and to be supported."
The idea of the Challenge is to help promote wellness by getting others to walk/run together while raising awareness and critical funds to support families who struggle with food insecurity to put food on the table.
For the past 38 years, Lazarus House has provided programs and services to support and empower families and individuals struggling with food insecurity, poverty, and homelessness. Throughout the pandemic, Lazarus House has focused on maintaining food distribution, shelter, and housing for families. Visit online at lazarushouse.org.