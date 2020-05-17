METHUEN — Rebeka Costa, a 2012 Methuen High School graduate, was among the first nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital to face the onslaught of COVID-19.
Her unit — a general medicine floor for patients with ailments ranging from the flu to heart failure — transformed into the hospital’s first designated place for people suspected or confirmed of having the coronavirus.
Face-to-face with those patients during strung-together, 12-hour shifts is likely how Costa also contracted a serious case of the respiratory illness, she said. But she can't be sure.
All that’s certain, she explained after four weeks of rest at home, is that she’s breathing easier and back to work.
Costa describes herself as a “perfectly healthy, 26-year-old former athlete.”
At 5-feet-2-inches tall, she played four years of varsity basketball at Methuen High before earning a Lasell College uniform for another four years.
Since starting her nursing career at Massachusetts General Hospital a year ago, Costa has become accustomed to as many as five shifts per week that stretch from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
She recalls “the switch” — from treating a range of ailments to strictly coronavirus — within two days.
“In mid-March I was on my normal assignment Monday and Tuesday, and by that Friday it was all COVID,” she said.
The four patients she now treats each shift fall into a couple of categories: either recently discharged from intensive care after relying on breathing support, or just admitted to the hospital following a positive test and exhibiting serious symptoms.
The unpredictability of the novel virus is the most alarming.
Costa describes how stable patients receiving a liter of oxygen have sometimes gotten sicker by the hour, requiring four times as much by the time an over-extended nurse is by again.
“Every day we work is high anxiety,” she said. “But it’s been higher than ever. Going into a shift you ask yourself, ‘Will my patients be safe? Will I be safe?’”
Costa noticed her earliest symptoms, in-line with a sinus infection, during the first week of April. A small cough and a bout of night sweats progressed to difficulty breathing, the signature of COVID-19.
“I called out of work and told them I needed to be tested,” she said of the days leading to her eventual diagnosis.
“I’ve been describing it to people like this: My lungs were working at 60%,” she said. “I’m a retired athlete with no pre-existing conditions. No medications. No medical history. But this hit me hard.”
Massachusetts General Hospital requires employees with coronavirus to test negative twice before returning to work, Costa said.
By the time she had strength to shower and pass both tests, four weeks had passed.
She returned with her own success story and a collection of others that she said she’ll never forget.
“Before I got sick I had a woman in her late 90s who was very upset one day. She was scared of dying, even though she was doing really well and I kept telling her that,” Costa said. “But part of being a nurse is compassion. And that day what she really needed from me was to sit down with her for a few minutes and hold her hand. So, I pulled up a chair.”
Costa has heard similar stories from other nurses in her unit.
“A co-worker losing an Italian man talked to his daughter on the phone and found out what his favorite song was. She played it for him during his morning bath,” she said. “It was like his daughter’s final gift to him; this classical Italian song.”
Costa’s journey into medicine was in the footsteps of her older sister, who is treating COVID-19 patients at Parkland Medical Center in Derry. She said they lean on each other for support after each trying shift.
“I’ve seen so much just in these last few months,” Costa said. “All of the nurses have. And we’re happy to see the numbers going down, but it’s still so important for people to stay smart and stay home.”