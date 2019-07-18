METHUEN — One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after a carbon monoxide incident at Methuen High School.
Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said the adult was taken to Holy Family as a precaution after a canister containing freon exploded in the field house at the 1 Ranger Road school where construction is underway.
Crews are stripping the field house floor and had several machines running. The canister attached to a dehumidifier exploded creating a slightly elevated carbon monoxide level in the area, Sheehy said.
The chief said the school was clear and just the single person taken to the hospital after the 9:36 a.m. incident.
The carbon monoxide level registered back at zero around 10:30 a.m. and people were allowed back inside the building, Sheehy said.
"Everything is fine now," he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.