Methuen High recognized by Special Olympics for inclusion    

METHUEN – The high school has been designated as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School for its efforts to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities, Special Olympics Massachusetts announced this week.
Methuen High School is receiving the honor as a result of meeting national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect. An award presentation will take place on a date to be determined.
The school is among 15 schools to receive this distinction in Massachusetts this year, joining 26 other schools previously recognized for a total of 41 National Banner Unified Champion Schools in the state. They will be presented with a banner to hang in their school and included on a list of other schools around the country that have achieved this distinguished status.
“Receiving National Banner recognition is truly an outstanding and well-deserved achievement for these 15 schools," said Patti Doherty, director of schools and youth engagement for Special Olympics Massachusetts. "It shows that they have truly embraced what it means to be inclusive both on and off the playing field, in the classrooms and in their communities.
"Not only do these schools offer Unified sports, youth leadership and whole school engagement within their school, but they have elevated it to the next level and have reached the standards of excellence set forth at a national level.”
Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools is a strategy for schools Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement.
More than 200 schools are currently participating in Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools programming in Massachusetts as part of more than 7,500 schools across the country engaged in the program. Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools aims to expand to 10,000 schools by the end of the 2023-2024 school year.