METHUEN—Diplomas were handed out to 485 seniors from Methuen High School Thursday night as the Class of 2023 attended commencement ceremonies at Nicholson Stadium.
The Senior Concert Choir, directed by Benjamin Woodard, sang the national anthem.
Class essayist Henry Steven Becuti Ortiz urged his classmates to “continue making the most of every moment in your life,” and Salutatorian Bryan Diep assured his fellow graduates that “we all have a part to play in the future.”
Valedictorian Rory Samantha Smith said that the most important thing she had learned in high school was that “friendship is much more important than intellect.”
Superintendent Brandi Kwong said that the “standout character trait of class of 2023 is resiliency.”
Principal Richard Barden told the class that, after dealing with the challenges of Covid, “you are ready for what is next.”
“Methuen will always be your home,” Barden said. “You are forever Rangers.”
Student body president Muriel Merheb concluded the ceremonies by encouraging her classmates to be “the kind of people who radiate positivity.”
Graduation, which began at 6 p.m., was moved back to Thursday to avoid rain storms that were forecast for Friday.
