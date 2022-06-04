METHUEN — After a 24-hour rain delay, the 498 members of the Class of 2022 are no longer students at Methuen High School — they are now alumni.
Graduation was held Saturday at 6 p.m. after the threat of rain forced school officials to postpone the event, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Senior Class Advisor Michael Scammon said nearly 200 seniors graduated with honors.
Although he could not give the exact number of college-bound graduates, Scammon said “about a half dozen” graduates intend to enlist in the U.S. Military.
City Council Chairman D.J. Beauregard said this year’s class has endured more than its share of trials and tribulations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We live in a scary world, but Methuen’s graduates are equipped to do incredible things,” he said.
This year’s valedictorian was Emma Kwong. In the fall, she is planning to enroll in the pre-medical program at the University of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.