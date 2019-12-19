Methuen High students win prestigious scholarship

METHUEN — Methuen High School senior Jemima Dathus and junior Josh Frechette were among nine national recipients of $25,000 through Sallie Mae's Bridging the Dream Scholarship. The Methuen Rangers were the only New England winners in the selective group.
Sallie Mae employees raise money for the scholarships with events like 5Ks and silent actions ahead of selecting top nominees. Methuen's winning duo was surprised by the news at a recent assembly with 900 classmates.
Scholarship organizers praised Dathus and Frechette for their personal and scholastic achievements.
"Emigrating from Haiti in 2013, (Jemima) transitioned out of her high school’s ESL program in just two years. Now, she’s fluent in three languages and challenges herself with honors-level courses," according to a statement from Sallie Mae. "All her teachers admire the hard work she puts in every day."
Dathus volunteers with the Special Olympics and tutors fifth-grade students. She serves as president of the Bible club, is a member of the National Honor Society and dreams of becoming a pediatrician.
"Josh lights up a room with his kindness and leads by lifting up those around him," the Sallie Mae statement reads.
When his parents divorced and his home life changed overnight, his positive outlook never faltered.
Josh is said to be among the first to volunteer for any event — showing up early, staying late, and making time for every person in the room. Within a month of going to his first Best Buddies event, Josh knew every member. Just a few months after that, he was asked to be the group’s president.
He brings the same energy to the golf course, where he earned a top-three varsity spot starting his sophomore year and plays in the New England Professional Golf Association. Frechette plans to attend college.
A Sallie Mae spokesperson said there were over 1,000 nominations to sort through before naming the few winners.