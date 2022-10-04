METHUEN — In response to student demand, Methuen High School has begun implementing the Identity Project, a program designed to help students explore and understand their identity.
“Our students have spoken loud and clear that they want more opportunities to talk about identity, they want to talk about race, culture, gender, all of those things, and feel safe,” said Superintendent Brandi Kwong during the Sept. 26 School Committee meeting.
However, that can be risky if students do not have a reliable place to turn.
“Our students are going to social media to get the answers, they’re not going to mom and dad all the time, the easy go-to is social media,” Kwong said.
In addition, she said the Generation Citizen Project is already part of the junior year curriculum.
“It’s a fascinating flow, I can’t wait to see where our kids go,” she said.
Assistant Superintendent Ronald Noble said the Identity Project was brought to his attention in November 2021 by the program’s innovator, Adriana Umaña-Taylor, a graduate education professor at Harvard University.
The program consists of eight hour-long sessions and is expected to begin in the coming months. In addition to comprehensive training for teachers, a Harvard graduate student will be assigned to each classroom to assist in the program’s implementation.
Roger Lenfest, chairman of the Methuen High history and social science department, said students have taken a genuine interest in exploring their identities. However, like Kwong, he said it must be done the right way.
“Without teachers that are properly trained in facilitating that, they’re going to the internet or social media to do that on their own,” Lenfest said.
He also said the program is proven to benefit students in other ways.
“The research indicates that students’ academic performance, mental health and social-emotional welfare all improve,” he said.
Mayor Neil Perry was concerned about the initial reaction from parents.
“Somebody could misinterpret this— easily,” he said.
In response, Lenfest said a detailed letter will be sent out to parents as well as a consent form and a survey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.