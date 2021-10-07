METHUEN — The city has hired Andover accounting firm Melanson to oversee its spending of more than $46 million in COVID relief aid coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, the City Council voted last month.
According to a contract signed by Mayor Neil Perry, the firm has been tasked with supporting the city in its efforts to administer all of the federal ARPA money awarded to Methuen, determining eligible uses, and ensuring compliance with federal rules and reporting requirements.
The total amount of money Methuen received from the government is $46,142,460. It will be paid in two installments.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey said that the company will largely work remotely, but will be available to work in City Hall if necessary.
The review is expected to require 65 hours annually with two additional one-year extensions at the city’s option. Fees are billed at $150 per hour, according to the contract signed by both parties.
At the Sept. 20 City Council meeting, Perry said Melanson will serve as a clearinghouse to make sure all projects meet certain compliance standards before he and city councilors assess which projects would be best to pursue for the benefit of the city. The initial list of projects was submitted to the mayor’s office from various department heads and other city officials, Perry said.
“Our intent is to put together a comprehensive list and before we come to the council to prioritize, we’d go to Melanson to check that list from a compliance standpoint,” Perry said. “Then we would come to the council with the list they (pared down) and costs associated to prioritize them. That way you know you’ll have compliant projects.”
“We would pick the projects that have the greatest impact on the quality of life on Methuen residents collectively and then just go do them,” Perry added. “That’s the thought process.”
For example, Perry said he hopes money could be spent overhauling Forest Lake recreation area.
According to the city charter, the City Council must vote to appropriate money for any project worth more than $50,000. Per ARPA regulations, money cannot be allocated for paving projects unless it is bundled with water and sewer work, the mayor said.
“Most of this you’ll see twice: We’ll discuss the priorities, but the vehicle to do it (the project) is a contract,” Perry said after Councilor Joel Faretra asked that he make sure all the projects that come across the council’s desk have been properly vetted.
Councilor Eunice Zeigler echoed Faretra’s concerns for transparency in spending.
“When it comes to these large federal grants, there’s a lot of nervousness in the community and how we’re spending it,” she said. “I appreciate that we’re having public discussions about it so everyone knows what’s being spent and where it’s being spent.”
According to Perry and Duprey, Melanson is required to submit a spending report quarterly to the federal government, which the city will receive a copy of. The mayor, at Zeigler’s request, also agreed to discuss ARPA spending during his council update at each meeting to keep the community up to date, he said.